Jailer has collected Rs 6.64 crore in the United States in advance booking while India collection stood at Rs 11.7 crore

Superstar Rajinikanth’s |Jailer has opened to a massive response at the box office with a collection of nearly Rs 13 crore in advance booking. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial was released in theatres on August 10 and Rajinikanth fans are flocking to cinemas in large numbers.

The Rajinikanth fans were seen celebrating the release of the much-awaited movie with beating drums, bursting crackers and even heading to theatres with decorated elephants in Chennai.

The excitement of fans to watch Rajinikanth on the big screen after two years has also resulted in a huge advance booking of tickets.

The much-anticipated action drama garnered a huge pre-booking collection in India. As per industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Jailer has earned Rs 12.8 crore in India in advance bookings. Out of which, around Rs 11.7 crore was collected from the Tamil version and Rs 1.1 crore from the Telugu version. According to a columnist and trade analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan, Jailer has collected Rs 6.64 crore in the United States as well.

Amid the frenzy to grab a ticket for the first day-first show started, a big section of people seemed to celebrate the movie and many of them also reacted and reviewed Jailer on Twitter.

“Super 1st half & Blockbuster 2nd half. Overall Blockbuster Movie. Anirudh bgm Vere level hukum hukum song. Massive collection's loading,” wrote a user.

“Jailer – BLOCKBUSTER. This is how a comeback has to be given to Nelson. Going to witness Superstar Rajinikanth's massive potential on Box office”, another reacted.

#Jailer - BLOCKBUSTERThis is how a comeback has to be given #Nelson👊💥Going to witness Superstar #Rajinikanth's massive potential on Box office 🌟💯 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) August 10, 2023

A third one wrote, “Thalaivaa is back, Jailer is fulfilled with all the swag and style of Rajinikanth. Jailer Positive reviews all over.”

Film Trade Analyst and critic, Sumit Kadel said, “Very Good reports of #Jailer… Seems #Rajinikanth has a Big Winner on hands…”

Very Good reports of #Jailer.. Seems #Rajinikanth has a Big Winner on hands.. — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 10, 2023

Manobala Vijayabalan, a columnist and author rated the movie four star and wrote, “JAILER well-paced plot driven wholesome entertainer.”

#Jailer: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ SAILERWell Paced Plot Driven Wholesome Entertainer.||#JailerFDFS |#JailerReview ||Superstar #Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is Charismatic, Valiant and Indomitable throughout the movie. Huge comeback from Nelson with a gripping story line and… pic.twitter.com/DFBN8034b2— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 10, 2023

Meanwhile, all the Rajinikanth fans around the world showering love to the superstar. A Japanese couple travelled all the way from Osaka to Chennai only to catch the first-day-first-show of Jailer.

“To see the Jailer movie, we have come from Japan to Chennai”, Yasuda Hidetoshi told PTI.

VIDEO | A Japanese couple has travelled from Osaka to Chennai, Tamil Nadu to watch Rajinikanth's new film 'Jailer'. "To see the Jailer movie, we have come from Japan to Chennai," says Yasuda Hidetoshi, Rajinikanth fan club leader, Japan. pic.twitter.com/04ACrc4Q5c— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2023

However, they also mentioned that this is not the first time, they have travelled to India for watching Ranjinikanth’s films.

The movie marks Rajinikanth’s first collaboration with Nelson Dilipkumar. Apart from Rajinikanth, the movie features Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, and Yogi Babu.