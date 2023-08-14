Jailer Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 300 crore mark on Day 4

With ‘Jailer’, Rajinikanth has given four movies that have earned over Rs 300 crore, the other three being ‘Enthiran’, '2.0' and ‘Kabali’.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest release Jailer is taking the box office by storm with the movie crossing the Rs 300 crore mark in gross collections worldwide within just 4 days of release. The movie has already earned Rs 176.70 crore in gross collections in India along with Rs 131.30 in worldwide, reported Sacnlik.com. The movie is set to be one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2023.

As the movie is still going strong at the box office on its fourth day, Jailer will become the second-fastest Tamil movie to cross that benchmark. Unsurprisingly, it is another Rajinikanth title, 2.0, which holds the record after it had garnered Rs 400 crore in just 4 days. With Jailer, Rajinikanth has given four movies that have earned over Rs 300 crore, the other two being Enthiran and Kabali.

“Jailer - the first collaboration of Rajinikanth and Nelson has fetched a fantabulous start worldwide,” wrote film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

“Rajinikanth’s power-packed act coupled with the massy content should ensure a superb weekend for Jailer,” he added.

Jailer opened on Thursday with extremely high occupancy rates across multiple regions. The strong start allowed the movie to earn Rs 48.35 crore in India. Friday saw a slight dip in collections before again picking up steam over the weekend. The weekend net collections in India stood at Rs 102.25 crore.

The movie managed to drop during the single biggest opening weekend in Indian Cinema history with the Multiplex Association of India and Producers Guild of India announcing in a press release that over 2.10 crore footfalls were recorded with a combined box office collection of over Rs 390 crore.

Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and also stars Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Mohan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu and Vasanth Ravi alongside Rajinikanth. The action drama is produced by Sun Group’s Kalanithi Maran.