J-Hope says BTS are 'definitely' not on hiatus

BTS rapper J-Hope stated that the K-pop septet is "absolutely" not on hiatus, despite the fact that the band's members have mainly stopped participating in group activities to focus on individual projects.

J-Hope recently spoke about his debut solo album, "Jack In The Box," in an interview with Variety, where he was questioned about BTS' declaration in June that they would be taking some time to "explore various solo projects".

As J-Hope explained to the outlet, "We really just were trying to be honest with how we feel and what we want to do going forward when we talked about the short-term sabbatical or focusing on individual projects."

“I was a little surprised that people took it in a different way than how we expected them to receive or understand that news. I think there was a little bit of loss in translation as we conveyed that message. And definitely we’re not on hiatus. The team is going to remain active. We just learned a lot and we grew together as a team over the last decade,” he added.

J-Hope's remarks are similar to those made by his bandmate RM last month, who claimed that "aggressive keywords taken out of context" were to blame for the impression that the band was breaking up. He also claimed that "misinterpretations" about the band's future had "left a bitter feeling in my heart." "This is not the end for us," he said.

J-Hope continued to respond by stating that although the band's first chapter had ended, a new one was necessary for the group to remain viable.

“Although we grew together and we worked together as a team for the last 10 years, now perhaps it is our time to grow and to pursue what we wanted to do as individuals and focus more on personal growth,” he continued. “But that does not mean we are putting a stop on BTS group projects, of course.”

J-Hope added that the group believed that pursuing individual projects would have a “greater synergistic effect”, making for a “sustainable and healthy way for us to grow as a team” that would see them “working on group projects as well as solo projects.”