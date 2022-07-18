    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeentertainment Newsj hope says bts are definitely not on hiatus 14168382.htm

    J-Hope says BTS are 'definitely' not on hiatus

    J-Hope says BTS are 'definitely' not on hiatus

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Mini

    J-Hope's remarks are similar to those made by his bandmate RM last month, who claimed that "aggressive keywords taken out of context" were to blame for the impression that the band was breaking up.

    J-Hope says BTS are 'definitely' not on hiatus
    BTS rapper J-Hope stated that the K-pop septet is "absolutely" not on hiatus, despite the fact that the band's members have mainly stopped participating in group activities to focus on individual projects.
    J-Hope recently spoke about his debut solo album, "Jack In The Box," in an interview with Variety, where he was questioned about BTS' declaration in June that they would be taking some time to "explore various solo projects".
    As J-Hope explained to the outlet, "We really just were trying to be honest with how we feel and what we want to do going forward when we talked about the short-term sabbatical or focusing on individual projects."
    Also read:
    “I was a little surprised that people took it in a different way than how we expected them to receive or understand that news. I think there was a little bit of loss in translation as we conveyed that message. And definitely we’re not on hiatus. The team is going to remain active. We just learned a lot and we grew together as a team over the last decade,” he added.
    J-Hope's remarks are similar to those made by his bandmate RM last month, who claimed that "aggressive keywords taken out of context" were to blame for the impression that the band was breaking up. He also claimed that "misinterpretations" about the band's future had "left a bitter feeling in my heart." "This is not the end for us," he said.
    J-Hope continued to respond by stating that although the band's first chapter had ended, a new one was necessary for the group to remain viable.
    “Although we grew together and we worked together as a team for the last 10 years, now perhaps it is our time to grow and to pursue what we wanted to do as individuals and focus more on personal growth,” he continued. “But that does not mean we are putting a stop on BTS group projects, of course.”
    J-Hope added that the group believed that pursuing individual projects would have a “greater synergistic effect”, making for a “sustainable and healthy way for us to grow as a team” that would see them “working on group projects as well as solo projects.”
    (Edited by : Anand Singha)
    Tags
    Next Article

    Google dedicates doodle to German composer Oskar Sala on his 112th birth anniversary

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng