It’s official! Ranbir and Alia are now married

After days of speculation and hype, star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on Thursday, April 14. The couple got married in the groom’s Bandra house, Vastu, in presence of close friends and family. The couple’s pre-wedding festivities took place on Wednesday, a day before the couple exchanged vows.

Confirming the wedding, Alia shared the pictures from the fairy tale minimalist wedding along with the caption, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

The low-key event was attended by the Kapoor-Bhatt family, and close friends Karan Johar, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, Ayan Mukherji, Akansha Ranjan, among others. The couple donned ivory and gold outfits designed by ace designer Sabyasachi.

Many celebrities took to social media to congratulate the newlyweds. Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurana, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and other wished the couple. Vetran actor and the couple’s Brahmāstra co-star Amitabh Bachchan, too, took to Instagram to congratulate the couple.

Amul took to twitter to wish the couple in a cheeky way with an artwork and the line Patt Mangani, Bhatt Byaah. Zomato, Swiggy and Netflix, among others, too celebrated the duo's marriage.

congratulations alia and ranbir, let us know if student of the year and salesman of the year need anything from the start-up of the year ❤️ — zomato (@zomato) April 14, 2022

congratulations to ranbir and alia on settling for dal chawal for 50 years and more ❤️ — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) April 14, 2022

If Sid woke up today... 1. He'd hear that Ranbir and Alia are married 🥳🥳2. He'd find out that Mai releases at 12:30 PM 🥳🥳3. He'd be really happy to know that it's a long weekend 🥳🥳It's a good day to wake up, Sid ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lgHDdNNBOy— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 15, 2022

Alia and Ranbir 💙to all the love and light ✨ pic.twitter.com/zZ3nmLmrzq — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 14, 2022

Alia Bhatt’s brother, Rahul Bhatt, revealed, post the wedding, that the couple took only four pheras, instead of the traditional seven. "He (the pandit) explained the significance of each phera. Ek hota hain dharm ke liye, ek hota hain santaan ke liye, so it was really fascinating. We have not been exposed to this. I come from a household of multiple ethnicities. So, that was fascinating. There were not 7 pheras but 4 pheras for the record,” he told India Today.

The couple met on the sets of Brahmāstra and started dating soon enough. They made their first public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception in 2018. The couple tied the knot after dating for five years.

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmāstra is slated to release on September 9 2022 and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjun, and Mouni Roy along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.