Karan Johar turns 51: Over the last seven seasons, Koffee With Karan has given us some of the most gossipy and controversial Bollywood insider moments involving celebrities like Kangana Ranaut to Kareena Kapoor — and has also given us a peep into how the minds of two of today's biggest cricketers work.

Producer and filmmaker Karan Johar has given the Bollywood-loving audience some of the most iconic movies. But more than that, he is known for his ‘secret keeper’ avatar as he seems to be a treasure box of gossip around all Bollywood stars, including the big names.

So much so that about 20 years ago, Karan Johar introduced us to a whole show about film industry gossip, Koffee With Karan. The glitzy episodes premiered on Star World for the first time in 2004 and offered an insider perspective on the industry packing a goldmine of drama and celeb controversy

Over the last seven seasons and several years, Koffee With Karan has given us some of the most insightful — wrapped in glam packages — moments, especially in the shows featuring the likes of Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan, among many others.

On the occasion of Karan Johar’s 51st birthday today (May 25), here is a list of some of the most controversial moments from Koffee With Karan:

1.Season 7 Episode 2: Karan takes a jibe at Sara for…

This episode was a feisty one with Sara Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor on the couch. Apart from referring to Vijay Devarakonda as “cheese” and passing him around, there were other interesting moments, the most of which was Karan asking Sara if she feels “FOMO” about not having a protective father. Sara tackled the question witfully and denied feeling left out in any form.

2. Season 6 Episode 12: KL Rahul-Hardik Pandya turns Koffee rancid

This might be one of the most heavily-criticised episodes of Koffee With Karan and the reason was the lewd and sexist comments made by the cricketing duo about women. The makers had to take the episode off-air, and the BCCI even dropped the players for a few matches.

3. Season 5 Episode 16: Kangana Ranaut and how ‘nepotism’ backfired

Kangana is known for her outspoken ways and Karan Johar came under fire on his own show when he asked her about nepotism. She accused him of being the “flagbearer of nepotism” as he was responsible for the launch of several star kids such as Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey and Varun Dhawan.

4. Season 4 Episode 5: Alia Bhatt’s lack of general knowledge led to a meme fest

Alia became the favourite meme template on the internet after not being able to answer who was the then president of India. Her debut on the show was a disaster as she answered Prithviraj Chavan instead of Pranab Mukherjee.

5. Season 3 Episode 5: When Kareena Kapoor mocked Priyanka Chopra’s accent

Kareena was on the show with Saif Ali Khan and the controversial moment of the episode was when Kareena mocked Priyanka’s accent asking, “Where did PC get that accent from?” In the same season, Priyanka struck her with a savage reply, “I get my accent from the same place her boyfriend (Saif Ali Khan) does.”