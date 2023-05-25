Karan Johar turns 51: Over the last seven seasons, Koffee With Karan has given us some of the most gossipy and controversial Bollywood insider moments involving celebrities like Kangana Ranaut to Kareena Kapoor — and has also given us a peep into how the minds of two of today's biggest cricketers work.

Producer and filmmaker Karan Johar has given the Bollywood-loving audience some of the most iconic movies. But more than that, he is known for his ‘secret keeper’ avatar as he seems to be a treasure box of gossip around all Bollywood stars, including the big names.

So much so that about 20 years ago, Karan Johar introduced us to a whole show about film industry gossip, Koffee With Karan. The glitzy episodes premiered on Star World for the first time in 2004 and offered an insider perspective on the industry packing a goldmine of drama and celeb controversy