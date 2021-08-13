It’s Friday the 13th! Spooked out? But did you know …

For centuries now, the notion of misfortunes associated with Friday, the 13th have taken over the world. The enigma dates back to legends, folklores, interpretations of mythological occurrences, and some true events.

There's even a dedicated word to describe the fear of Friday the 13th—paraskevidekatriaphobia. The word is an extension to triskaidekaphobia, a fear of the number 13.

Here are some popular tales and events that fuelled the dread around Friday the 13th:

Norse (Scandinavian) mythology:

Thanks to the Marvel movie, it is now well known Loki is considered the God of mischief in Norse mythology. According to a legend, Loki once gate-crashed a banquet in the (mythical) kingdom of Asgard. With his presence, the number of gods present in the banquet hall (Valhalla) rose to 13. During the event, Loki is believed to have tricked blind god Hodr into killing his brother Balder, the god of light, joy and goodness.

The Last Supper: In the Biblical story, the Last Supper was attended by Jesus Christ and his disciples and the 13th guest to arrive was Judas Iscariot, who betrayed Jesus, leading to his crucifixion.

Other Biblical references of unlucky Fridays: Bible's first man and first woman Adam and Eve ate the forbidden Apple on a Friday. Adam's son Cain murdered his brother Abel on a Friday. Noah's ark set sail in the Great Flood on a Friday. And the Temple of Solomon in Jerusalem was also toppled on a Friday. Unlucky Fridays, indeed.

The Da Vinci Code: According to Dan Brown's 2003 novel "The Da Vinci Code, officers of King Philip IV of France arrested hundreds of members of the Knights Templar, a Catholic military order, on Friday, October 13, 1307.

Real-life events on Friday, the 13th: German bombing of Buckingham Palace in 1940 took place on Friday, the 13th. The murder of Kitty Genovese (a crime that pushed the emergency 911 system into place) in New York in 1964 took place on Friday, the 13th. In fact, a cyclone killed more than 3,00,000 people in Bangladesh in 1970, also on Friday, the 13th. And the death of rapper Tupac Shakur in September 1996 is also recorded on Friday, the 13th. The crash of the Costa Concordia cruise ship off the coast of Italy that killed 30 people in 2012, among others also occurred on, you guessed it, Friday, the 13th.

The other view

Paganism associates Fridays and the number 13 with good fortune. According to Pagans, Friday has a unique association with the divine feminine and is a lucky day for marriage.

Meanwhile, the Pagans linked the number 13 to the number of lunar and menstrual cycles that occur in a calendar year. The number symbolised feminine power and fertility, which were prized by the Pagans.

Back to present

A significant number of people still take Friday, the 13th to be a day of misfortune. But in pop culture, the mystery around the day is taken with a pinch of salt. For instance, a Hollywood film series based on superstition around the day became very popular.

Not to forget, the 'meme army'. The myth prompts several netizens to share hilarious Friday the 13th memes every year.

American singer Taylor Swift is a fan of the number '13'. She has often endorsed it. She even tattoos the number on her wrist before live performances for good luck.

In a 2009 interaction with MTV, she said, "I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday, the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 one song had a 13-second intro. Every time I've won an award I've been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter. Basically, whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it's a good thing."

