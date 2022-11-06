Its a girl! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome their first child

By CNBCTV18.com

Brahmastra actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child - a baby girl at HN Reliance Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai on Sunday.

Bollywood superstar couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday, November 6. Alia was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Girgaon, Mumbai for her delivery.

In June, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced that they would soon begin their new journey by embracing parenthood. After the hectic promotions for their successful film Brahmastra, Alia launched her own maternity brand, called Edamama.

Alia and Ranbir, tied the knot on April 14, and were last seen in Brahmastra, which was also their first film together.

Last month, Alia had hosted an intimate baby shower that saw Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt and many more in attendance.

