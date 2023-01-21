'It’s Sushant Day!' Fans flood social media with wishes on Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary

January 21 marks the 37th Birth Anniversary of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared a special post on his birth anniversary.“Happy Birthday mera cute sa sweet sa Bhai…Always remain happy wherever you are,” she wrote sharing an unseen picture of Sushant.
Sushant Singh Rajput was more than just an actor for his fans. He was an inspiration and an idol. January 21 marks the 37th birth anniversary of the late actor who tragically left the world in 2020. Today, his fans showered love and prayers on him and flooded social media with wishes.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf
Jan 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Explained: Why Bihar wants a caste survey and BJP is not interested
Jan 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Rage-applying — what is this workplace trend with GenZ and is it really new
Jan 21, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
ELSS investment for tax saving — Here's why you shouldn't wait till March 31 deadline
Jan 21, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, also shared a special post on his birth anniversary.
“Happy Birthday mera cute sa sweet sa Bhai…Always remain happy wherever you are,” she wrote sharing an unseen picture of Sushant.
ALSO READ:
Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary: Top quotes from the actor that continues to resonate with fans
Well-wishers and fans are celebrating ‘Sushant Day’ today.
Some fans expressed their gratitude towards the late actor for inspiring them with his words of wisdom and being their mentor.
As Sushant’s death triggered a movement for justice, even fans from abroad have participated in the movement promising to fight for justice. Fans shared a video holding a placard to show support on his birth anniversary.
Some fans shared beautifully edited videos of Sushant to commemorate the special day.
One fan wrote a special wish for the talented actor.
“You Are A Dreamer, An Achiever, An Inspirer, A Believer, A Giver, A Reformer, An All-Rounder, And Will Remain In Our Hearts,” the fan wrote in the caption with a picture of Sushant.
Several fans expressed that they miss their favourite actor and wished he was here to celebrate his birthday with them.
Meanwhile, others promised to continue their struggle for justice and never give up.
ALSO READ: ‘Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered’, claims mortuary attendant present during actor’s post-mortem
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!