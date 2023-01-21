'It’s Sushant Day!' Fans flood social media with wishes on Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary

January 21 marks the 37th Birth Anniversary of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared a special post on his birth anniversary.“Happy Birthday mera cute sa sweet sa Bhai…Always remain happy wherever you are,” she wrote sharing an unseen picture of Sushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput was more than just an actor for his fans. He was an inspiration and an idol. January 21 marks the 37th birth anniversary of the late actor who tragically left the world in 2020. Today, his fans showered love and prayers on him and flooded social media with wishes.

Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, also shared a special post on his birth anniversary.

ALSO READ:

Well-wishers and fans are celebrating ‘Sushant Day’ today.

Some fans expressed their gratitude towards the late actor for inspiring them with his words of wisdom and being their mentor.

As Sushant’s death triggered a movement for justice, even fans from abroad have participated in the movement promising to fight for justice. Fans shared a video holding a placard to show support on his birth anniversary.

Some fans shared beautifully edited videos of Sushant to commemorate the special day.

One fan wrote a special wish for the talented actor.

“You Are A Dreamer, An Achiever, An Inspirer, A Believer, A Giver, A Reformer, An All-Rounder, And Will Remain In Our Hearts,” the fan wrote in the caption with a picture of Sushant.

Several fans expressed that they miss their favourite actor and wished he was here to celebrate his birthday with them.

Meanwhile, others promised to continue their struggle for justice and never give up.