'It’s Sushant Day!' Fans flood social media with wishes on Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary

January 21 marks the 37th Birth Anniversary of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared a special post on his birth anniversary.“Happy Birthday mera cute sa sweet sa Bhai…Always remain happy wherever you are,” she wrote sharing an unseen picture of Sushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput was more than just an actor for his fans. He was an inspiration and an idol. January 21 marks the 37th birth anniversary of the late actor who tragically left the world in 2020. Today, his fans showered love and prayers on him and flooded social media with wishes.

Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, also shared a special post on his birth anniversary.

ALSO READ:

Well-wishers and fans are celebrating ‘Sushant Day’ today.

Happy Birthday my love @itsSSRI love you a lot and sending all my love & wishes to you. Sushant Day 💞 💞 #SushantMoon#SushantMoon pic.twitter.com/Ezc0UVyD6L— 🦋IMS🦋🇮🇳 (@IMS26780583) January 21, 2023

Some fans expressed their gratitude towards the late actor for inspiring them with his words of wisdom and being their mentor.

Our mentor for life.Words will never be enough to express gratitude for the kindness and wisdom you shared @itsSSR .🙏🏼❤️🦋 Sushant Day 🫶 Happy Birthday legend #SushantMoon pic.twitter.com/HOXn1FtQOM— Samudra (@SamudraKajal) January 21, 2023

As Sushant’s death triggered a movement for justice, even fans from abroad have participated in the movement promising to fight for justice. Fans shared a video holding a placard to show support on his birth anniversary.

@Uk_ssrians coming together once again today @ 3:45 pm Uk time to create awareness for sushant Singh Rajput on his birthday Sushant Day#SushantMoon pic.twitter.com/t270JrTFjI — sandeep patel 🇬🇧 (@sp84070) January 21, 2023

Some fans shared beautifully edited videos of Sushant to commemorate the special day.

One fan wrote a special wish for the talented actor.

“You Are A Dreamer, An Achiever, An Inspirer, A Believer, A Giver, A Reformer, An All-Rounder, And Will Remain In Our Hearts,” the fan wrote in the caption with a picture of Sushant.

I am sending all my love and prayers to divine soul on what would have been his birthday.Happy birthday,Sushant! ♥️You are the brightest star in the sky, and I know you are always with us,guiding us.Sushant Day#SushantMoon pic.twitter.com/99wGYhOWJ2 — RajshreeSingh🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Rajshre73441992) January 21, 2023

Several fans expressed that they miss their favourite actor and wished he was here to celebrate his birthday with them.

Meanwhile, others promised to continue their struggle for justice and never give up.

My promise to @itsSSR on his birthday 🎂🎂 I'll keep fighting for your justice till you deserve it , I'll keep you and your legacy alive forever and ever ♾️❣️Because your my unique hero 💥💥Sushant Day#SushantMoon pic.twitter.com/WHaiSFGYxA— Sweetie ( Sushant Moon Day Coming Soon ❣️❣️ ) (@Sushxrabbit) January 21, 2023