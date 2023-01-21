'It’s Sushant Day!' Fans flood social media with wishes on Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary

January 21 marks the 37th Birth Anniversary of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared a special post on his birth anniversary.“Happy Birthday mera cute sa sweet sa Bhai…Always remain happy wherever you are,” she wrote sharing an unseen picture of Sushant.
Happy Birthday my love @itsSSRI love you a lot and sending all my love & wishes to you.Sushant Day 💞 💞 #SushantMoon#SushantMoon pic.twitter.com/Ezc0UVyD6L— 🦋IMS🦋🇮🇳 (@IMS26780583) January 21, 2023
Our mentor for life.Words will never be enough to express gratitude for the kindness and wisdom you shared @itsSSR .🙏🏼❤️🦋Sushant Day 🫶 Happy Birthday legend #SushantMoon pic.twitter.com/HOXn1FtQOM— Samudra (@SamudraKajal) January 21, 2023
@Uk_ssrians coming together once again today @ 3:45 pm Uk time to create awareness for sushant Singh Rajput on his birthday Sushant Day#SushantMoon pic.twitter.com/t270JrTFjI— sandeep patel 🇬🇧 (@sp84070) January 21, 2023
Happy Birthday Sushant Singh Rajput 🥺...#SushantSinghRajput #SushantMoon #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/Jz4MwFDWRO— Veerappan (@Veerappan1986) January 21, 2023
I am sending all my love and prayers to divine soul on what would have been his birthday.Happy birthday,Sushant! ♥️You are the brightest star in the sky, and I know you are always with us,guiding us.Sushant Day#SushantMoon pic.twitter.com/99wGYhOWJ2— RajshreeSingh🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Rajshre73441992) January 21, 2023
Happy Birthday Sushant Singh Rajput 🥺..Miss you legend.. #SushantSinghRajput #SushantDay #SushantMoon #HappyBirthdaySushant #HappyBirthdaySSR pic.twitter.com/NI9fCIipst— Veerappan (@Veerappan1986) January 21, 2023
My promise to @itsSSR on his birthday 🎂🎂I'll keep fighting for your justice till you deserve it , I'll keep you and your legacy alive forever and ever ♾️❣️Because your my unique hero 💥💥Sushant Day#SushantMoon pic.twitter.com/WHaiSFGYxA— Sweetie ( Sushant Moon Day Coming Soon ❣️❣️ ) (@Sushxrabbit) January 21, 2023