"Is this man insane?" Jaya Bachchan slams Kunal Nayyar over derogatory comment on Madhuri Dixit

In the episode, Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper, compared Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit. He described Aishwarya as "a poor man's Madhuri Dixit". To this, Raj Koothrapalli, the character played by Kunal Nayyar, responded, "Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute."

The second season of the hit show "The Big Bang Theory" is making a lot of noise for all the wrong reasons. It all started after political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar sent a legal notice to one of the biggest OTT streaming platforms - Netflix - over a dialogue related to Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Well, well, this didn't go down well with the desi audience. Not just that, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan too criticised Kunal Nayyar, saying, "He needs to be sent to the mental asylum."

In his legal notice sent to Netflix, Mithun Vijay Kumar stated that the streaming platform has used "derogatory dialogue" about Madhuri Dixit.

Jaya Bachchan told The Times of India, "Is this man (Kunal Nayyar) insane? Badi gandi zubaan hai (he is foul-mouthed). He needs to be sent to a mental asylum. His family should be asked what they think of his comment." Aishwarya is married to Jaya Bachchan’s son-actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Actor-turned-politician, Urmila Matondkar also reacted to this and called it "beyond outrageous". She was quoted as saying, "What?! I have no idea about the whole episode, so I shouldn’t be commenting. But if it is true, it is beyond outrageous. It shows their extremely cheap mentality. Do they really think this is humorous?"

The political analyst, who has sued Netflix, said in a tweet, "Recently, I came across an episode of the show "Big Bang Theory" on Netflix where Kunal Nayyar's character uses an offensive and derogatory term to refer to the legendary Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit. As a fan of Madhuri Dixit since childhood, I was deeply disturbed by the dialogue. I found it highly derogatory and offensive towards Indian culture and women."

The 12-season "Big Bang Theory", created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, premiered in 2007 and concluded in the year 2019.