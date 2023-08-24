The Rolling Stones releasing a new album in September? Here's what we know so far

British Rock legends The Rolling Stones might have a surprise for us this September and could bless us with new music in close to two decades. The band might have subtly dropped a tease of their upcoming album through an advertisement in a local newspaper based in London.

For the uninitiated, the advertisement that appeared in Hackney Gazette may seem like a generic one for a new upcoming glass repair store. But, as they say, the devil lies in the detail, or in this case, a new album.

Ad of The Rolling Stones in Hackney Gazette (Source: Simon Harper on Twitter) Ad of The Rolling Stones in Hackney Gazette (Source: Simon Harper on Twitter)

The ad says: "Our friendly team promises you satisfaction, When you say gimme shelter we'll fix your shattered windows." These are nothing but references to some of the band's greatest hits (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction (Out of Our Heads, 1965), Gimme Shelter (Let It Bleed, 1969), and Shattered (Some Girls, 1978)

If one takes a closer look at the name of the store in the ad, one will see that the "i" in diamonds is dotted with the band's famous lips logo. It doesn't end here. The year of establishment of the store is said to be 1962, which is also the year the band was formed.

As per a CNN report, if one calls the number mentioned in the ad, it leads to a recorded message that says, "Welcome to Hackney Diamonds, specialists in glass repairs. Don’t get angry, get it fixed."

Hackney Diamonds is supposed to open for business in September, which can be interpreted as a hint at the album's release date. While there has been no official communication from the band yet, fans all across the world are interpreting this as a potential release.

Hackney Diamonds Website Hackney Diamonds Website

Formed in 1962 in London, The Rolling Stones is one the biggest names in rock music, and have been active for over six decades.

The band's rhythm-driven sound, coupled with the frontman Mick Jagger's strong vocals and Keith Richards' guitars made them one of the most defining bands to have emerged out UK back in the 1960s, which also saw the emergence of other stellar artists such as The Beatles, Pink Floyd, The Yardbirds, Led Zeppelin to name a few. Their last original album, A Bigger Bang, was released in September 2005.

