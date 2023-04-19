Irrfan Khan's last film 'The Song of Scorpions' gets a release date, check details here

In the upcoming film "The Song of Scorpions", Irrfan Khan portrays the character of Aadam, a camel trader who falls in love with Nooran, a fiercely independent tribal woman.

Irrfan Khan's last film, ‘The Song of Scorpions’ is set to be released in theatres on April 28, on the eve of the iconic actor’s third death anniversary. He passed away on April 29, 2020, at the age of 54, due to a colon infection.

It has been three years since the untimely demise of the famous actor, yet his fans are still reeling from the loss of one of India's greatest artists. Khan's impeccable and brilliant performances on screen left a lasting impact on the audiences, and now, his fans will have one last chance to witness his magic on the big screen with his upcoming film.

Film producer Zeeshan Ahmad released the poster and trailer release date on his Instagram.

The plot of the Anup Singh directorial revolves around Nooran's journey of learning the ancient art of healing the pain of scorpion stinging from her grandmother Zubeida. As per popular myth, the stinging by a scorpion could be fatal unless a scorpion singer sings her song to cure the person bitten.

The Song of Scorpions showcases the chemistry between Irrfan Khan and Golshifteh Farahani, who plays the character of Nooran, and their love story is set in the rustic deserts of Rajasthan.

This movie received critical acclaim from audiences worldwide after premiering at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland. The film is both written and directed by Anup Singh and features Golshifteh Farahani, Waheeda Rehman, and Shashank Arora in significant roles.

Irrfan Khan's career spanned TV shows and movies, including his first film cameo in Salaam Bombay. He gained popularity through films like Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, and international projects like Life of Pi and Inferno.