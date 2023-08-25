Irish rock band Kodaline to perform in Mumbai, Bengaluru in November — check dates here

Popular Irish Indie-folk band, Kodaline will perform in Mumbai and Bengaluru in November this year. The Irish rock band will perform at the inaugural event of the newly launched SPXCEJXM Festival, scheduled for November 4 and 5, 2023.

SPXCEJXM shared a post on Instagram revealing the details about the performance of Kodaline.

"Ready to rock your world this November, introducing our first headliner, the 4 lads from Dublin that play music. Kodaline are ready to take over SPXCEJXM’23, we’re only getting started. Grab your tickets via the link in bio-Nov 4-5 | Mumbai and Bengaluru."

After the post was shared, fans flooded the comment section with excitement and love for the event. One user said, “Nostalgia let’s go, excited to catch them again.”

Another commented, “Finally something new.”

The third user said, “Waited every day since missing them in 2019. I'm not crying; you’re crying.”

Last time, Kodaline had performed in Pune as a part of Bacardi NH7 Weekender event in 2019. Even back then, the fans of Kodaline seemed highly enthusiastic.

Kodaline as an Irish indie folk band is best known for their songs such as, "Brother", and "High hopes". The band became a YouTube sensation with their music video for the song ‘All I Want’ which speaks about the story of beauty-and-the-beast. On October 4, 2013 Kodaline released the continued version for this song called ‘All I Want part 2″.

Later in 2022, the band including the vocalist- guitarist Steve Garrigan, the lead guitarist Mark Prendergast, drummer of the band Vincent May and lead bassist Jason Boland, released a live album called “Our Roots Run Deep”, which was recorded in Dublin.

Besides, SPXCEJXM Festival is a brand-new festival that is founded by the event promoters Noel Swami and Manav Dhumal. The festival is all prepared to host programs across different cities and will include Indian artists along with the international ones too.