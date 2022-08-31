Irfan Pathan stuns fans with acting debut in Tamil thriller 'Cobra' co-starring Chiyan Vikram

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Twitterati is certainly bowled over by cricketer Irfan Pathan's 'natural' turn as an Interpol agent in the film, which, unlike some recent Bollywood blockbusters, also saw a good response at the theatres on its opening day today.

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan made his debut in cinema with the Tamil film Cobra. The film was released in theatres today, August 31, and has received an overwhelming response with fans going gaga over Pathan's act as an Interpol agent.

Pathan is sharing the screen with Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame in the film. The Tamil action drama is getting a good response at the theatres on its opening day.

Many fans praised Irfan Pathan’s performance in the debut movie. One fan wrote, “IrfanPathan’s debut, his dubbing sync & natural performance on screen was too good.”

Though another user called Cobra an average film, but he liked Irfan Pathan’s acting. “#cobra 1st half average, interval verithanam, 2nd half below average. Love portion semma lag, Irfan Pathan acting good. Totally Average film, watched only for Chiyaan,” the tweet read.

Some fans found it hard to believe that it was the former cricketer’s debut movie due to his convincing portrayal of the character. “Special appreciation for IrfanPathan sir. It would never look like a debut role. He pulled it off perfectly. Kudos sir,” wrote a user.

Many others also appreciated Irfan Pathan’s acting in the movie. Here are a few more comments praising the former pacer.

Earlier, when the trailer of the film was released, several cricketing stars like Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa heaped praise on Irfan for his look in the movie and wished him all the best.

Chiyaan Vikram also joined the fans for the screening of Cobra in a theatre in Chennai, as fans welcomed their beloved actor with excitement and joy.

Cobra is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu and produced by S.S. Lalit Kumar under the 7 Screen Studio banner. The music of the movie has been composed by A.R. Rahman. The story of the action drama revolves around the main character played by Vikram named Madhiazhagan Cobra, a math professor, who executes flawless assassinations of the most powerful global leaders.