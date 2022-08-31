Irfan Pathan stuns fans with acting debut in Tamil thriller 'Cobra' co-starring Chiyan Vikram

Mini
Twitterati is certainly bowled over by cricketer Irfan Pathan's 'natural' turn as an Interpol agent in the film, which, unlike some recent Bollywood blockbusters, also saw a good response at the theatres on its opening day today.
#Cobra +ve’s• @chiyaan’s hard-work & acting skills 👌🏻• Interval twist 🐍• Interrogation scene (2nd Half)🔥• Meenakshi’s character 👩🏻💼• @IrfanPathan’s debut (His dubbing sync & natural performance on screen was too good)• Background characters in Hallucinations 😂 pic.twitter.com/jM2PGsTUkL— KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) August 31, 2022
#cobra 1st half average,interval verithanam🥵🔥 2nd half below average 🥱😵🚶♀️🚶♀️Love portion semma lag👎 , irfan pathan acting good❤,Totally Average flim 🙌Watched Only for chiyaan❤#cobrareview #CobraFromAugust31— Ganesh (@Ganesh57148467) August 31, 2022
Special appreciation for @IrfanPathan sir. It would never look like a debut role. He pulled it off perfectly. Kudos sir 👏#cobra #CobraFDFS #ChiyaanVikram— Praveenbabu (@bpraveenbabu96) August 31, 2022
@IrfanPathan 👏 Three Beauties @SrinidhiShetty7 @mirnaliniravi And @MeenakshiGovin2 Superb Performance 👌❤️Totally A Superb And Stunning Visuals With Engaging Screenplay 💯👌🔥#COBRA - BLOCKBUSTER 🔥#Cobra 🐍🔥💥 #CobraFromToday(2/2) pic.twitter.com/PkTsrPz1gQ— Vijay Trends (@VijayTrends47) August 31, 2022
First Review #Cobra !A Unique Concept with Terrific Direction, Climax & Production Designing! #Vikram gave Award Worthy Performance ! He Stole the Show all the way. @IrfanPathan Good to see you ✌️ ! An engaging film with twists & turns ! Multiplex Fans will love it ! ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2— Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) August 29, 2022
#CobraReview #Review #Cobra#CobraFDFSPositiveChiyan vikramAR RahmanIrfan pathanInterval blockPolice custody sceneNegativeStoryScreen playVillainLength#Cobra - One time watchable pic.twitter.com/7KXvI5Zr66— Vijay pandi (@Vijay_pandi10) August 31, 2022
So happy for you brother @IrfanPathan to watch you perform in #Cobra. This looks like a complete action packed film, wishing you & entire cast huge success on this. Can’t wait to watch this one 🤗 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UZiaiJMsYq— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 26, 2022
Watch out for this dasher!! Congratulations my brother on yet another avatar in your journey. I'm so happy for you and I can't wait to watch #cobra and whistle when you come onscreen. Wishing you all the love and success!! Love you brother!! ❤️❤️🤗🤗🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/CGMT2KKBo9— Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) August 26, 2022
Fans of #ChiyaanVikram welcome @chiyaan & #DhruvVikram to theatres for the first time in three years with #Cobra ❤️🔥#CobraFromToday @AjayGnanamuthu @arrahman @7screenstudio @RedGiantMovies_ @Udhaystalin @IrfanPathan @SrinidhiShetty7 @proyuvraaj pic.twitter.com/EuZswCozZW— Hashtagatte (@Hashtagatte) August 31, 2022