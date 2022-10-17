Internet abuzz after Justin Bieber's wife Hailey poses with his ex Selena Gomez

By CNBCTV18.com

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey and ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez sent the Internet into a frenzy by posing together for a picture at a starry event in Los Angeles. The two divas posed together for the first time in four years since Hailey, a model, married Justin, whom Selena had dated for several years.

Selena, the 30-year-old actress-singer, and Hailey, a 25-year-old model, posed for professional BTS party photographer Tyrell Hampton at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ 2nd annual gala on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The picture comes weeks after Hailey denied rumours that she “stole" Bieber from Selena.

Reacting to the photos, one fan 𝐧∞𝐧𝐢𝐞 @WANYINHOOD said on Twitter that Selena should be commended for taking a picture with Hailey.

“She really is the embodiment of the bigger person,” the fan wrote.

Another fan Alex @taysexiIe said: “The way Selena holds her in her arms as if she didn't go through hell because of her husband and his fans for year... I genuinely don't know a sweeter person.”

Another user babe @spicybabew called Selena a “genuine and mature woman.”

“Honestly, Selena’s kindness always shines through at the end of the day,” wrote Twitter user thasia @sabrinaftselena.

One user DONDA @DrippyBiebersaid the two posing together showed that “they’re both strong independent beautiful successful women that get torn down by the media.”

Justin Bieber and Selena were in an on-and-off relationship for eight years. Bieber was linked with others, including Hailey and Sofia Richie, during their breaks. For the final time, Justin and Selena reconciled in late 2017 before calling it quits by March of the following year. Justin is believed to have rekindled his romance with Hailey after that, whom he married in 2018.

Fans criticised Hailey for allegedly being the reason behind the rift between Selena and Justin.