Internet abuzz after Justin Bieber's wife Hailey poses with his ex Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber and Selena were on and off their relationship for eight years. They finally called it quits in March 2018. Justin married Hailey the same year. Fans criticised Hailey for allegedly being the reason behind the rift between Selena and Justin
I actually commend Selena for overlooking the shit this girl has said and did. she really is the embodiment of the bigger person. cause I would’ve tripped this bitch look dead in her eyes and walked right over her. https://t.co/ZN37GLCj0I— 𝐧∞𝐧𝐢𝐞🃏 (@WANYINHOOD) October 16, 2022
the way selena holds her in her arms as if she didn't go through hell bc of her husband and his fans for YEARS... I genuinely don't know a sweeter person pic.twitter.com/xaoXoPbNXp— aIex (@taysexiIe) October 16, 2022
Selena Gomez is the true example of a genuine and mature woman, I love her <3— babe (@spicybabew) October 16, 2022
honestly, selena’s kindness always shines through at the end of the day.— thasia (@sabrinaftselena) October 16, 2022
Seeing Selena and hailey together low-key made me happy I’m so glad we can finally move past all these rumours now bc at the end of the day they’re both strong independent beautiful successful women that get torn down by the media— DONDA (@DrippyBieber) October 16, 2022