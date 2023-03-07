International Women’s Day: While the unearthly beauty of Devika Rani continues to haunt even today, few are aware of the thrilling deeds of film editor Saraswatibai Phalke, the wife of Dadasaheb; or Durgabai Kamat, the single mother who was the first-ever woman to be cast in an Indian film.

Being the first is as challenging as it's rewarding. Indeed, doing something no one has ever done before, or even thought of, is the stuff of good films, art or literature. Now imagine being a woman in the 1900s deciding to join the male-dominated — in a certain sense the male-only — industry. The story takes a real turn.

When Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, popularly known as Dadasaheb Phalke, made the first Indian full-length feature film Raja Harishchandra in 1913, such were the societal circumstances that he had to cast a male, Anna Salunke, to play the role of Harishchandra’s wife Taramati.

But things changed when he made his second film, Bhasmasur Mohini.

Phalke offered the role of Paravati to Durgabai Kamat and that of Mohini to her teenage daughter Kamlabai Gokhale (née Kamat). Durgabai Kamat thus became the first-ever female actor of Indian cinema and Kamlabai Gokhale became the first female child actor of Indian cinema.

Durgabai Kamat, a single mother, had turned to acting to support her child, breaking the shackles of the society that constrained women to make a career in performing arts, and if they did, were often pushed into prostitution. Kamat was disowned by her own community for her decision.

Though it took years for filmmakers to get used to casting female actors, it was Kamat’s one act of courage and that of many other forgotten women and paved the way for many young girls to be able to dream and realise their dreams of making it big in the industry.

Most cinema watchers barely know about her contribution.

However, Kamat isn’t the only woman in the history of Indian cinema who didn’t receive the appreciation and respect she deserved.

Saraswatibai Phalke’s contributions are often overshadowed by that of her husband, Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema. She was not just the first female, but the first-ever film editor of Indian cinema. As a means to help her husband, Saraswatibai learned the art of editing and edited most of her husband’s films, including Raja Harishchandra.

From the little that’s available on her contributions, Saraswatibai was a part of both pre- and post-production while also serving as a homemaker. She was the one who not only gave emotional support to Phalke to realise his filmmaking dreams but worked alongside him at every step.

Rarely is her contribution acknowledged in establishing the Indian film industry like that of her husband.

Widely regarded as the first lady of Indian Cinema, the great-niece of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and wife of actor-director Himanshu Rai, Devika Rani co-founded Bombay Talkies in 1934 alongside her husband.

Devika Rani fought against society both professionally and personally. After Rai’s death in 1940, she spent years fighting for control at the studio. However in 1945, she sold her shares and married a Russian artist Svetoslav Roerich, and the studio was eventually closed in 1954. She passed away in 1994 at the age of 85.

The world got to know about her life full of thorns over two decades post her death.

Kishwar Desai in The Longest Kiss: The Life and Times of Devika Rani describes her as “a rebellious and unusually talented and beautiful woman, a great actress and studio head who changed the course of Indian cinema in many ways, despite her intense personal suffering.” Desai, based on her intense research, stated how Devika Rani in letters to her second husband mentioned how Rai treated her badly, not giving enough credit for her efforts, forcing her to work even when ill and being physically abusive.

Devika Rani’s contribution to the iconic Bombay Talkies is now well acknowledged. It was during her time at Bombay Talkies that Madhubala and Dilip Kumar entered the film world, and the rest is history.

If it wasn’t for these three women and countless others whose names remain lost in India’s cinematic history, the country’s entertainment industry wouldn’t have been the same.