Witness 'West Side Story' at the acoustically rich expanse of The Grand Theatre of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The spectacle incorporates an exceptional ensemble of 34 performers and a live orchestra of 20 musicians.

After the successful run of its first international presentation "The Sound of Music", the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is bringing the Grammy and Tony Award-winning Broadway musical "West Side Story" to India. Directed by Broadway luminary Lonny Price, this modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet will be staged at The Grand Theatre – the Cultural Centre's world-class performing arts space – from August 16 to 27.

Commenting on the latest presentation, Founder and Chairperson Mrs Nita Ambani said, "We are delighted to bring yet another iconic Broadway musical 'West Side Story' to India for the very first time. This carries forward our vision of showcasing the best of India to the world and bringing the best of the world to India. At the heart of this theatrical is the emotion of love - a force that transcends boundaries and binds cultures. I thank all the friends of NMACC for their wholehearted support to our Centre; and invite them to join us in this celebration of love through art and music."

"West Side Story" narrates the story of two young, star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria, in the throes of life-changing events that play out on the streets of 1950's New York. In this vibrant and passionate retelling, trouble brews on Upper West Side as rival gangs Jets (American) and Sharks (Puerto Rican) battle for dominance of the neighbourhood, even as the protagonists – whose kin are sworn enemies – find themselves irrevocably in love. Driven by ancient feuds, electric rhythms, a cinematic period setting and the tragic obstacles of destiny, this is a timeless tale that is bound to enthrall.

Witness the spectacle unfold for the first time in the acoustically rich expanse of The Grand Theatre, as an exceptional ensemble of 34 performers and a live orchestra of 20 extraordinary musicians launch you into a rollercoaster of emotions – deliciously heightened by superhit numbers such as ‘Maria’, ‘Tonight’, ‘Somewhere’, ‘America’, and more.

While the musical premiered in 1957, the touring production put together by BB Promotion in 2003 won the hearts of over 3 million people across 30 countries in 100 cities.