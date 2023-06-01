'Intellectually Made': Arshad Warsi’s Asur Season 2 receives rave reviews on Twitter

The second season of ‘Asur’ starring Arshad Varsi was released on the Jio Cinema App on June 1. The first two episodes have massively impressed the audience who are now eagerly waiting for more.

The much-awaited second season of psychological thriller Asur, starring Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti, premiered on Jio Cinema on June 1 and it garnered accolades from the viewers. Only the first two episodes of the popular franchise were released on Wednesday, but fans are already calling Asur 2 a masterpiece.

As per the initial reviews on social media, Asur 2 has managed to win the hearts of the audiences for its powerful dialogues and some strong performances.

Fans poured in praises for the writing, the script and the intellectual quality of the series.

“There are shows, and then there are shows like #Asur that stay with you for a long time. Pretty much like the first one, Season 2 has been mind-boggling! It is intellectually made. Take a bow team, what nuances! Still shaken up by the chills and thrills. Dil dehla diya aapne,” one user wrote.

Fans have also claimed that the first two episodes are enough to judge that the entire show will be binge-worthy and equally captivating as the first season.

A user said, “#Asur2 is absolutely binge-worthy stuff that will keep you hooked all through… If you enjoyed the first season, chances are you will find #Asur Season 2 equally captivating and engaging.”

The show’s graphics, background score and the use of nuances and Sanskrit shlokas were also appreciated by the fans as one user wrote, “What a Monster Intro They Have created Mann. The Animation, those Sanskrit Shlokas, the thought behind it, that obsessive bgm.”

“An absolutely brilliant start to #Asur2: The 2 episodes make you revisit the case of an antagonist driven to create anarchy!

The characters are burdened by guilt and grief but want the madness to end: The layered writing stays consistent: Pumped to see more,” a fan expressed.

Meanwhile, the performance of Barun Sobti was also praised by many viewers.

“#BarunSobti is as consistent as Nikhil, who must walk the fine line between dealing with the challenges at his job and his inconsistent mental, and emotional state. The actor displays vulnerability beautifully,” one fan wrote.

“Praises are pouring in for @BarunSobtiSays in #Asur2 n this making me super happy, he's nailing it again as Nikhil Nair, kya dimag chalta hai bhai,” wrote another fan for Barun Sobti.

The second season of the web series 'Asur' was announced after much anticipation. Following the success of the first season, fans were excited for the second instalment which promised to be equally thrilling. The show is currently streaming on Jio Cinema App for free.