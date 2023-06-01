'Intellectually Made': Arshad Warsi’s Asur Season 2 receives rave reviews on Twitter

The second season of ‘Asur’ starring Arshad Varsi was released on the Jio Cinema App on June 1. The first two episodes have massively impressed the audience who are now eagerly waiting for more.

The much-awaited second season of psychological thriller Asur, starring Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti, premiered on Jio Cinema on June 1 and it garnered accolades from the viewers. Only the first two episodes of the popular franchise were released on Wednesday, but fans are already calling Asur 2 a masterpiece.

As per the initial reviews on social media, Asur 2 has managed to win the hearts of the audiences for its powerful dialogues and some strong performances.

Fans poured in praises for the writing, the script and the intellectual quality of the series.