'Insidious: The Red Door' gets mixed reviews on Twitter

While some deemed the movie scary and good, the majority of fans were disappointed with the latest edition of the Insidious horror series.

Hollywood horror drama 'Insidious: The Red Door' was released in India a day before its US premiere, as the first show of the film was screened on Thursday, July 6, for the Indian audiences. The movie is the latest edition of the Insidious horror series, which is the sequel to Chapter 2 that was released in 2013.

'Insidious: The Red Door' portrays the journey of the Lambert family's bone-chilling confrontation with mysterious circumstances. The film sees the star cast of the film series reuniting for one latest version.

The film has received mixed reviews so far on Twitter, with some deeming it scary good.

“Watched Insidious The Red Door last night. It was scary good,” wrote a user.

Another user said “Watched Insidious: The Red Door!!! It was cool though it wasn't that scary”

However, the majority of reviews posted on Twitter reflected that the movie didn’t stand up to the expectations of the fans.

“Disappointed sa Insidious: The Red Door lol”, read another comment.

A few others claimed that it wasn’t actually scary and only the jump scares made it spooky.

“Insidious The red door. So disappointing. Jump scare horror movie disappointed to the core. 1.5 out of 5,” wrote a viewer.

A movie buff also appreciated Patrick Wilson’s directorial debut.

The final chapter picks up from days after the terrifying events that unfolded in the Lambert family home and Patrick Wilson, who is also making his directorial debut with the ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ is back in the leading role.

Alongside him, Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne, Andrew Astor, Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass, star in the film is based on characters created by Leigh Whannell.

‘Incidious: The Red Door’ has been released in multiple languages in India including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Even though the movie is claimed to be the final chapter of the main series, a spin-off from the horror franchise titled 'Thread: An Insidious Tale', is reportedly in production starring Kumail Nanjiani and Mandy Moore.