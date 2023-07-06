'Insidious: The Red Door' gets mixed reviews on Twitter

While some deemed the movie scary and good, the majority of fans were disappointed with the latest edition of the Insidious horror series.

Hollywood horror drama 'Insidious: The Red Door' was released in India a day before its US premiere, as the first show of the film was screened on Thursday, July 6, for the Indian audiences. The movie is the latest edition of the Insidious horror series, which is the sequel to Chapter 2 that was released in 2013.

'Insidious: The Red Door' portrays the journey of the Lambert family's bone-chilling confrontation with mysterious circumstances. The film sees the star cast of the film series reuniting for one latest version.

The film has received mixed reviews so far on Twitter, with some deeming it scary good.