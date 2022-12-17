Inox sold 863 tonne of popcorn to cinema-goers in 2022: Report

The multiplex, which entertains more than 70 million guests across our 167 cinemas in 74 cities in India, has come out with the report that provides insights and trends about the food and beverage choices of movie lovers who visited the theatres in 2022

Mumbai-based multiplex chain Inox sold 863 tonne of popcorn to cinema-goers in 2022, the Inox Cinema Food Report 2022 revealed.

Visitors had 19.38 lakh samosas, the report said. “If we line up 19.38 lakh samosas we sold this year, they will cover a distance of 197 km, exactly the distance between Mumbai to Valsad,” it said.

At 7.88 million tonne of popcorn, movie-goers in Inox Mumbai theatres alone ate more than 29 cities of India.

Of the total samosas sold across all Inox theatres in India, three cities from the southern states – Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad – consumed 10.7 percent. Movie-goers in Bengaluru had 11.25 percent of the total nachos sold at Inox across India.

People in Kolkata ordered 2.21 lakh pieces of momos, putting the city on the top of the list among momo eaters, followed by Delhi at 79,436 pieces.

Madurai and Salem were among the top 10 sandwiches consuming cities ahead of Lucknow, Gurgaon, Pune and Delhi. On the other hand, Vizag consumed more burgers than Mumbai, Lucknow, Gurgaon and Kolkata. Inox sold a total of 5,16,958 sandwiches, 2,86,621 burgers and 1,74,953 pizzas throughout the year.

Meanwhile, PVR Ltd's chairman Ajay Bijli said on Friday that he expected Inox Leisure merger with the leading film exhibitor to be completed by the end of this fiscal.

After the merger, the combined entity will become India's largest film exhibition company with 1546 screens across 109 cities. In five years, the combined entity would have 3,000 to 4,000 screens, PTI quoted Bijli as saying. At present, PVR runs 884 screens in 77 cities in India and Sri Lanka.