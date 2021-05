Multiplexes across the country have been shut again as states impose restrictions to tackle the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Inox Leisure is optimistic about the recovery in the second half of fiscal 2022.

In a conversation with CNBC-TV18’s Alisha Sachdev, Alok Tandon, CEO of Multiplex Chain INOX Leisure said there is a steady stream of content waiting to be released once theatres reopen.

“One thing I would like to say about the Indian film industry is that the second wave whatever, how severe it is, it has not even fractionally shaken our belief and outlook for the business. We are optimistic about the strong content pipeline in the months to come. On reopening we all will bounce back with the vengeance,” Tandon said.

He hopes that with the movies lined up to be released as things come back to normal, Q2 would be better but H2 should be absolutely fantastic.