India's VFX Boom: A journey towards becoming a global hub

The COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to film and television production for almost two years and the visual effects industry took a big hit. The pain was felt not just in Hollywood and UK, which lead the VFX game, but in India as well where VFX is fast becoming a staple in gaming, cinema, and TV. Today, the sector is on a rebound and the Rs 12,000 crore industry is expected to clock 30 percent growth over the next two years.

It's not just home-grown filmmakers and television production houses that are making a beeline for Indian visual effects designers. They're a big name in Hollywood with over 100 VFX artists from India receiving due credit in Paramount's latest installment, 'Sonic Hedgehog 2'. This was not their first rodeo, as many of them had worked on the movie's first installment in 2020.

"There is a lot of talent and creativity already available in India, we are taking a lead now. From four years back to now, not only has the volume of work coming down to India increased but even the complexity levels of the sequences we are delivering have increased," said Payal Vijay Selvam, Head - Creative Operations, MPC VFX.

Even then, the Indian industry is just scratching the surface. A report by Boston Consulting Group says that India's VFX and animation industry has less than 10 percent share of the global market but has the potential to scale up to 25 percent by this decade.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Biren Ghose, Country Head, Technicolor Creative Studios said, "We are seeing 103 percent growth just in the last year, in 2021. Of course, in the pandemic last year live-action shoots did suffer but over the next two years, in the report that just got published in March 2022, we are seeing that this will be a one trillion rupee industry."

The growth is visible not just in big-ticket projects, but in the number of people choosing it as a career path. "The age group if you see, the whole VFX industry, the average age will be around 20-25, we are really passionate and in a very unique state, which is not there in other countries," Arnab Sanyal, Head - Compositing, MPC VFX told CNBC-TV18.

In the last two years alone, the Indian visual effects industry has created 60,000 jobs and with studios like MPC in Bengaluru going on a hiring spree, another 1,20,000 jobs could be created in the coming years. The challenge is getting the right talent. Highlighting the issue, Sargurunathan Sivalingam, Supervisor - Assets, MPC VFX said, "We need to increase the number of artists, we are getting many VFX movies into the industry but we are struggling to get the right skill set, the number of artists is very less."

With the government establishing a dedicated task force for the VFX segment in India, estimates show that the industry is on track to double its growth and reach a valuation of Rs 18,000 crore in the next two years. Demand is certainly not an issue but lack of skilled talent could pose a challenge. However, there is no dearth of dreamers in this industry. If the government and the industry come together to ensure up-skilling and better infrastructure, sky is the limit.