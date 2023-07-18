India's media and entertainment industry projected to reach Rs 68 lakh crore by 2027, driven by OTT and E-sports

One of the key drivers for the growth of the media and entertainment industry in India is the Over-The-Top (OTT) content. As per the report OTT video segment has experienced exponential growth, with revenue surging by 25.1 percent in 2022 to Rs 1.48 lakh Crore (US$1.8bn), marking over six times the revenue of 2018.

India's Entertainment & Media (E&M) industry is set to witness remarkable growth in the coming years, projected to reach an impressive Rs 6,828,944 crore (approximately US$73.6 billion) by 2027, as reported by PwC's Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2023-2027, in its 24th annual analysis and forecast.

The forecast reveals an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.48 percent, indicating the industry's potential for substantial expansion. The driving forces behind this surge are cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and the metaverse, which have significantly impacted various sectors.

Manpreet Singh Ahuja, Chief Digital Officer and Leader - Technology, Media & Telecom, PwC India, emphasized the transformative impact of these technologies on the media industry. As these technologies become more pervasive, they are expected to disrupt the traditional media landscape, prompting media companies and content creators to adopt more interactive and immersive approaches to engage viewers.

Ahuja further highlighted that Media & Entertainment enterprises would need to invest substantially in future-oriented and transformational ideas to remain relevant to their audiences.

The power of OTT

The growth of the media and entertainment industry in India is significantly driven by Over-The-Top (OTT) content. According to the report, the OTT video segment has witnessed remarkable expansion, with revenue surging by 25.1 percent in 2022, amounting to Rs 1.48 lakh crore (US$1.8bn), which is more than six times the revenue recorded in 2018.

Projections indicate that this sector will continue to experience impressive growth, with revenue expected to reach Rs 2.88 lakh crore (US$3.5bn) by 2027, demonstrating a CAGR of 14.3 percent.

The growth of the OTT industry will be significantly driven by the competitive Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) sector, which is predicted to account for 78.1 percent of market revenue in 2022. Additionally, Advertising-supported services (AVOD) are also expected to grow rapidly, albeit from a comparatively lower base.

"Increased mobile penetration and the use of digital technologies are poised to disrupt existing channels and create new possibilities in the years ahead for the sector. It is increasingly becoming important for traditional media and entertainment businesses to adopt the right strategies for growth as they face competition from digitally powered businesses." said Rajib Basu, Partner & Leader - Entertainment & Media, PwC India.

How will the cinema industry perform?

The Indian cinema sector endured significant challenges during the pandemic but has now rebounded rapidly. Total cinema revenue in India reached Rs 90 thousand crore in 2022, up from Rs 3 thousand crore in 2021. Revenue is expected to reach INR 1.8 lakh crore 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.1 percent.

Projections for the music industry

India's total music, radio, and podcasts market exceeded the Rs 82 thousand crore milestone in 2022, reaching Rs 90 thousand crore. The sector is projected to reach Rs 1.2 lakh crore in 2027, driven by radio and recorded music revenue.

The recorded music business added over Rs 16 thousand crore in the five years leading up to 2022. Additionally, India's live music market has rebounded and is expected to reach INR 11 thousand crore by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5 percent .

E-sports on a rise