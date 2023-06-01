Indians spent 6.1 trillion minutes consuming online video and most of it is on YouTube

Indians, on an average spend 12 percent of their online premium video consumption time on these OTT platforms. This has grown from 10 percent in 2021.

Indians spent a total of 6.1 trillion minutes on watching online video in the 15-month period from January 2022 to March 2023. Of this, 88 percent time was spent on just one video platform-YouTube.

Since 2016, the consumption of online content has far exceeded largely owing to fall in internet prices and availability of affordable smart phones. As individuals we often lose track on the number of hours spent on consuming online content each day. A research study by AMPD platform owned and operated by Media Partners Asia (MPA) shows that Indians spent 6.1 trillion minutes consuming online video for a 15-month period from January 2022 to March 2023. This shows the growth in online video industry over the years in India.

88 percent of India's total online premium video consumption was on YouTube, which is evidently the largest platform in terms of reach and offers differentiated content specifically to suit the local market. However, with the evolution of many Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms in the past 5 to 7 years, its consumption has grown multifold. OTT platforms within a span of 5 to 7 years have changed the consumption patterns of Indians and carved out a share for itself in the video on demand industry. Indians, on an average spend 12 percent of their online premium video consumption time on these OTT platforms. This has grown from 10 percent in 2021.

The 12 percent share compares well with other emerging markets like Indonesia, Thailand and Philippines, where the norm for premium video on demand share is below 10 percent. However, developed markets such as Australia with 35 percent have a higher premium video on demand share in the online video sector. Hence, India is not too far behind markets such as Japan and Korea where the norm is 15 to 20 percent. Expensive TV cable connections is one of the reasons for markets like US, UK, Australia to have a high premium video on demand consumption, compared with India where watching TV is one of the cheapest forms of entertainment for a family.

Source: AMPD Research, MPA Analysis

Note: Total viewership measured during Jan 2022-Mar 2023 for India, excluding sports

Of the total online video consumption on OTT apps in India, Disney+Hotstar leads with 38 percent share driven by the depth of its Hindi and regional offerings. This is followed by MX Player with 23 percent share and Zee - Sony combined entity's 13 percent share. Amazon Prime and Netflix, though screens popular content, do not command high share among Indians with just 5 percent share each. This is primarily because regional content is favored in India, while Netflix and Amazon Prime are popular for their large variety of international content.

According to the report, 50 percent of the subscription based content consumed on OTT platforms is Indian made. 36 percent content consumed is American-made with leading studios like Warner Bros., Netflix Studios and Disney’s Marvel Entertainment. Korean content is also gaining immense popularity in India.

Source: AMPD Research, MPA Analysis

Note: Total viewership measured during Jan 2022-Mar 2023 for India, excluding sports for paid tier only

Furthermore, viewers that use 'freemium' platforms like Hotstar and Zee5 consume 'catch-up' TV content the most. 'Freemium' platforms offer paid as well as free content. An example of 'catch up' content is the daily soaps broadcasted on general entrainment TV channels in India daily, which can be viewed on OTT platforms for free. Catch up content is preferred as viewers can watch the same content available on TV at a time and place of his convenience.

How will the OTT industry survive amidst high competition?

In just 5 years, the OTT platforms industry has managed to gain immense popularity amongst Indians. However, the sustainability in a price sensitive and competitive Indian market is a key challenge. Raising subscription costs poses threats of losing viewership and hence is the least preferred option.

The free live streaming of the men’s IPL cricket ensured that Jio Cinema consumption grew substantially in April 2023. However, its sustained viewership levels will remain critical in the absence of IPL cricket during second half of 2023, as the platform has increased its investment in local content and premium international content, setting the stage for the growth of its premium tier.