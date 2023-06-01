Indians spent 6.1 trillion minutes consuming online video and most of it is on YouTube

Indians, on an average spend 12 percent of their online premium video consumption time on these OTT platforms. This has grown from 10 percent in 2021.

Since 2016, the consumption of online content has far exceeded largely owing to fall in internet prices and availability of affordable smart phones. As individuals we often lose track on the number of hours spent on consuming online content each day. A research study by AMPD platform owned and operated by Media Partners Asia (MPA) shows that Indians spent 6.1 trillion minutes consuming online video for a 15-month period from January 2022 to March 2023. This shows the growth in online video industry over the years in India.

88 percent of India's total online premium video consumption was on YouTube, which is evidently the largest platform in terms of reach and offers differentiated content specifically to suit the local market. However, with the evolution of many Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms in the past 5 to 7 years, its consumption has grown multifold. OTT platforms within a span of 5 to 7 years have changed the consumption patterns of Indians and carved out a share for itself in the video on demand industry. Indians, on an average spend 12 percent of their online premium video consumption time on these OTT platforms. This has grown from 10 percent in 2021.