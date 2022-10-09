CNN-News18 Indian of the Year: Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Team RRR vie for top entertainer title

By Vijay Anand

Entertainment is India's lifeblood, and cinema has the lion's share in keeping the spirits of Indians at an all-time high. And to celebrate Indian cinema, CNN-News18 will recognise one of five entertainers who went above and beyond this year, at the Indian of the Year awards. Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun and Team RRR are at the lead of a pack of megastars in line for the top prize.

Here's a look at this year's nominees:

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt had an eventful year, to put it mildly. She starred as the eponymous character in Gangubai Kathiawadi, a movie that made over Rs 200 crore and established Bhatt as the box office darling of the year. Speaking of darlings, she followed up Gangubhai with a killer performance in Darlings. These power-packed performances came in a year Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor.

Allu Arjun

Arjun is a superstar in the Telugu states and achieved national recognition with his 2021 film, Pushpa: The Rise. Arjun's success comes at a time South Indian cinema is gaining popularity nationwide, and the 40-year-old actor — nephew of 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi — is the second nominee this year from South India. Pushpa: The Rise played a large role in bringing audiences back to theatres in 2021, and amassed over Rs 350 crore worldwide.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan, a mass favourite across generations, has brought smiles to countless film lovers with his hit horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. From being a rank outsider, Kartik Aaryan has now become one of the most sought after actors in the industry and fully deserves his place on the list of nominees.

Team RRR

SS Rajamouli started off as a skilled director of Telugu films — watch his 2010 directorial, Maryada Ramanna, seriously — of some renown before carving out a name for himself as a filmmaker who deftly handles massive budget blockbusters, such as 2009's Magadheera starring Ram Charan. Since then, Rajamouli's Baahubali duology catapulted him to national fame and he soon became one of India's favourite directors. With RRR, Rajamouli further cemented his reputation, with Telugu superstars Ram Charan and NTR Jr — who play fictional versions of real-life Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, respectively — too joining the ranks of South Indian actors making big on the national stage.

The Kashmir Files

Finally, we have the sleeper hit, The Kashmir Files, by director Vivek Agnihotri. Made on a budget of Rs 25 crore, it grossed over Rs 350 crore, snowballing into a force to reckon with.

CNN-News18 has been setting the precedent of honouring top entertainers in the country through this flagship initiative. Past winners in the entertainment category includes the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, A R Rahman, Irrfan Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Aamir Khan, and Rajkumar Hirani, to name a few.

The CNN-News18 Indian of the Year awards, presented in partnership with RP-Sanjiv Goekna Group and Reliance Industries Limited, will be announced on Wednesday, October 12, starting at 6 pm.