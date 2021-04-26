Indian films at Oscars: Awards and nominations in retrospect

The 93rd Oscar awards have been announced for different categories with Anthony Hopkins winning the best actor and Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao bagging the best director award, but Indian films have failed to make the cut yet again.

The Academy paid tribute to Indian actor Irrfan Khan and costume designer Bhanu Athaiya by featuring them in the ‘in memorium’ segment at the Oscar awards ceremony.

The official entry from India this year – Jallikattu, the Malayalam-language film - failed to make it to the shortlist of 15 features, then vying for a spot in the final five films in February.

Although India is yet to get an award in the Best Foreign Film category, a category for films made in languages other than English, the country’s film industry has had its fair share of representation at the ceremony.

Since 1958, many Indian films have earned nominations for the Oscars while no film made by an Indian, in particular, has ever won the award. The last Indian film that featured in the final five in the Best International Feature category was Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan, in 2001.

Mother India (1958) and Salaam Bombay (1989) are the other two Indian movies to have made it to the top five. In 2019, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, was India’s entry to the Oscars.

Here are 5 Indians who have won Oscars.

Best Costume Design - Bhanu Athaiya

Bhanu Athaiya, a popular costume designer claimed India's first Oscar for the 1982 historical movie Gandhi.

Honorary Award- Satyajit Ray

Satyajit Ray, regarded as someone who gave Indian cinema some masterpieces, was awarded an Honorary Oscar 1992 for Lifetime Achievement.

Best Sound Mixing - Resul Pookutty

Sound engineer Resul Pookutty won the award of Best Sound Mixing at the 81st Academy Awards for the film Slumdog Millionaire that gave global recognition to Indian talent overseas.

Best Original Score and Best Original Song- A.R. Rahman

Legendary A.R. Rahman became the first Indian to have earned nominations in three categories at the Academy Awards for his score in a British-Indian movie Slumdog Millionaire. He won two awards - one for the original score and another for the track Jai Ho.

Best Original Song: Gulzar

The song ‘Jai Ho’ that got A.R.Rahman his second Oscar was penned by Gulzar who won an Oscar for the Best Original Song.C