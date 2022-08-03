Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 — full list of nominations

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022: From Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai to Suriya's Jai Bhim and Aparna Sen's The Rapist, check the complete list of nominations for the 13th edition of the film fest, slated for August 12-20.

One of the biggest international Indian film festivals, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, has announced its nominations for its annual awards ceremony. This year, Suriya’s Jai Bhim, Ranveer Singh's 83, Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Aparna Sen's The Rapist are the top movies to feature on the nominations list.

Jai Bhim has got the most nominations at four, followed by 83, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sardar Udham, Jalsa and The Rapist, with three nominations each. The nominees for the best film also include Badhaai Do, Minnal Murali and Paka (River of Blood).

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 will be the 13th edition of the event and it will be held from August 12-20, both in person and virtually. Over 100 films across 23 languages are going to be screened at the film festival.

The award ceremony is set to take place on August 14, 2022, as per the organisers. Here is the complete list of nominees at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022.

Best Film

83 (Hindi)

Badhaai Do (Hindi)

Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)

Jai Bhim (Tamil)

Minnal Murali (Malayalam)

Paka (River of Blood) (Malayalam)

Sardar Udham (Hindi)

The Rapist (English, Hindi)

Best Indie Film

Boomba Ride (Mishing)

Dug Dug (Hindi)

Jaggi (Punjabi)

Once Upon a Time in Calcutta (Bengali)

Pedro (Kannada)

Shankar`s Fairies (Hindi)

Shoebox (Hindi)

Fairy Folk (Hindi, English)

Best Actor (Male)

Gopal Hegde, Pedro (Kannada)

Rajkummar Rao, Badhaai Do (Hindi)

Ramnish Chaudhary, Jaggi (Punjabi)

Ranveer Singh, 83 (Hindi)

Suriya, Jai Bhim (Tamil)

Tovino Thomas, Minnal Murali (Malayalam)

Vicky Kaushal, Sardar Udham (Hindi)

Abhishek Bachchan - Dasvi (Hindi)

Best Actor (Female)

Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)

Bhumi Pednekar, Badhaai Do (Hindi)

Deepika Padukone, Gehraiyaan (Hindi)

Konkona Sen Sharma, The Rapist (English, Hindi)

Lijomol Jose, Jai Bhim (Tamil)

Shefali Shah, Jalsa (Hindi)

Sreelekha Mitra, Once Upon a Time In Calcutta (Bengali)

Vidya Balan, Jalsa (Hindi)

Best Director

Anmol Sidhu, Jaggi (Punjabi)

Aparna Sen, The Rapist (English, Hindi)

Kabir Khan, 83 (Hindi)

Pan Nalin, Chhello Show (Gujarati)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)

Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham (Hindi)

Suresh Triveni, Jalsa (Hindi)

T.J. Gnanavel, Jai Bhim (Tamil)

Best Documentary

A Night of Knowing Nothing

Ayena (Mirror)

Kicking Balls

Ladies Only

Urf (A.K.A)

Best Film from the Subcontinent

Joyland (Pakistan)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

No Land’s Man (Bangladesh)

Rehana Maryam Noor (Bangladesh)

The Newspaper (Sri Lanka)

Best Actor in a Series

Mohit Raina, Mumbai Diaries 2611

Parambrata Chatterjee, Aranyak

Varun Mitra, Guilty Minds

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Dhruv Sehgal, Little Things Final Season

Best Actress in A Series

Konkona Sensharma, Mumbai Diaries 2611

Sakshi Tanwar, Mai

Madhuri Dixit, Fame Game

Mithila Palkar, Little Things

Raveena Tandon, Aranyak

Shriya Pilgaonkar, Guilty Minds

Best Series

Aranyak

Mumbai Diaries 2611

Fame Game

Mai

Little Things Final Season

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein