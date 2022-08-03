    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 — full list of nominations

    Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 — full list of nominations

    Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 — full list of nominations
    Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022: From Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai to Suriya's Jai Bhim and Aparna Sen's The Rapist, check the complete list of nominations for the 13th edition of the film fest, slated for August 12-20.

    One of the biggest international Indian film festivals, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, has announced its nominations for its annual awards ceremony. This year, Suriya’s Jai Bhim, Ranveer Singh's 83, Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Aparna Sen's The Rapist are the top movies to feature on the nominations list.

    Jai Bhim has got the most nominations at four, followed by 83, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sardar Udham, Jalsa and The Rapist, with three nominations each. The nominees for the best film also include Badhaai Do, Minnal Murali and Paka (River of Blood).

    The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 will be the 13th edition of the event and it will be held from August 12-20, both in person and virtually. Over 100 films across 23 languages are going to be screened at the film festival.

    The award ceremony is set to take place on August 14, 2022, as per the organisers. Here is the complete list of nominees at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022.

    Best Film

    83 (Hindi)

    Badhaai Do (Hindi)

    Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)

    Jai Bhim (Tamil)

    Minnal Murali (Malayalam)

    Paka (River of Blood) (Malayalam)

    Sardar Udham (Hindi)

    The Rapist (English, Hindi)

    Best Indie Film

    Boomba Ride (Mishing)

    Dug Dug (Hindi)

    Jaggi (Punjabi)

    Once Upon a Time in Calcutta (Bengali)

    Pedro (Kannada)

    Shankar`s Fairies (Hindi)

    Shoebox (Hindi)

    Fairy Folk (Hindi, English)

     Best Actor (Male)

    Gopal Hegde, Pedro (Kannada)

    Rajkummar Rao, Badhaai Do (Hindi)

    Ramnish Chaudhary, Jaggi (Punjabi)

    Ranveer Singh, 83 (Hindi)

    Suriya, Jai Bhim (Tamil)

    Tovino Thomas, Minnal Murali (Malayalam)

    Vicky Kaushal, Sardar Udham (Hindi)

    Abhishek Bachchan - Dasvi (Hindi)

    Best Actor (Female)

    Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)

    Bhumi Pednekar, Badhaai Do (Hindi)

    Deepika Padukone, Gehraiyaan (Hindi)

    Konkona Sen Sharma, The Rapist (English, Hindi)

    Lijomol Jose, Jai Bhim (Tamil)

    Shefali Shah, Jalsa (Hindi)

    Sreelekha Mitra, Once Upon a Time In Calcutta (Bengali)

    Vidya Balan, Jalsa (Hindi)

    Best Director

    Anmol Sidhu, Jaggi (Punjabi)

    Aparna Sen, The Rapist (English, Hindi)

    Kabir Khan, 83 (Hindi)

    Pan Nalin, Chhello Show (Gujarati)

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)

    Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham (Hindi)

    Suresh Triveni, Jalsa (Hindi)

    T.J. Gnanavel, Jai Bhim (Tamil)

    Best Documentary

    A Night of Knowing Nothing

    Ayena (Mirror)

    Kicking Balls

    Ladies Only

    Urf (A.K.A)

    Best Film from the Subcontinent

    Joyland (Pakistan)

    Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

    No Land’s Man (Bangladesh)

    Rehana Maryam Noor (Bangladesh)

    The Newspaper (Sri Lanka)

    Best Actor in a Series

    Mohit Raina, Mumbai Diaries 2611

    Parambrata Chatterjee, Aranyak

    Varun Mitra, Guilty Minds

    Tahir Raj Bhasin, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

    Dhruv Sehgal, Little Things Final Season

    Best Actress in A Series

    Konkona Sensharma, Mumbai Diaries 2611

    Sakshi Tanwar, Mai

    Madhuri Dixit, Fame Game

    Mithila Palkar, Little Things

    Raveena Tandon, Aranyak

    Shriya Pilgaonkar, Guilty Minds

    Best Series

    Aranyak

    Mumbai Diaries 2611

    Fame Game

    Mai

    Little Things Final Season

    Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

