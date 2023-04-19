India may sub categorise movie ratings on basis of age

The Cinematograph Act, 1952 was enacted by the Parliament to ensure that films are exhibited in accordance with the limits of tolerance of Indian society. This means within the walls of Article 19(1)(a) and 19(2) of the Indian Constitution.
The Union Cabinet has given a nod to make changes in the Cinematograph Act, 1952, sources informed CNBC Awaaz.
The sources also added that in the film category UA three sub categories can be added. Further these sub categories will be added on the basis of age.
These subcategories can be UA 7+, UA 13+, UA 16+.
What is the Cinematograph Act, 1952
The act also provides for the establishment of Central Board of Film Certification or the Censor Board.
As per the act films are certified under four different categories:
Also read: Cabinet approves amendments to Cinematograph Act to tackle film piracy, copyright infringement
