India may sub categorise movie ratings on basis of age

The Cinematograph Act, 1952 was enacted by the Parliament to ensure that films are exhibited in accordance with the limits of tolerance of Indian society. This means within the walls of Article 19(1)(a) and 19(2) of the Indian Constitution.

The Union Cabinet has given a nod to make changes in the Cinematograph Act, 1952, sources informed CNBC Awaaz.

The sources also added that in the film category UA three sub categories can be added. Further these sub categories will be added on the basis of age.
These subcategories can be UA 7+, UA 13+, UA 16+.
What is the Cinematograph Act, 1952
The act also provides for the establishment of Central Board of Film Certification or the Censor Board.
The act also provides for the establishment of Central Board of Film Certification or the Censor Board.
As per the act films are certified under four different categories:
  1. Universal (U)  - Films that can be shown publicly without restriction are given this certificate. In other words, there is no age restriction on seeing a movie with a "U" certificate.
  2. Parental Guidance (UA) - This certificate is given when the Board determines that the content of the movie necessitates informing the parent or guardian whether or not the movie is appropriate for a child under the age of twelve.
  3. Adults only (A) - According to the Indian Majority Act of 1857, this certificate indicates that the movie is only for adults, or those who are 18 years or above. These movies are not deemed suitable for children's mental health since the content may have a detrimental impact on them.
  4. Restricted to special class of persons (S) - This certificate is given when the Board determines that the concept, nature, or content of the movie is only appropriate for a particular class of people or profession.
    X