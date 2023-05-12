India looks to tax Netflix domestic operations: Report

The government is looking to tax Netflix Inc's India operations, according to a media report. According to an ET report, tax authorities, in a draft order, attributed an income of about Rs 55 crore ($6.73 million) to Netflix's Indian permanent establishment in the assessment year 2021-22.

According to an Economic Times report citing people in the know, the income tax department has, in a draft order, attributed an income of about Rs 55 crore ($6.73 million) to Netflix's Indian permanent establishment in the assessment year 2021-22.

Tax officials are of the view that the US-based streaming services firm had some employees and infrastructure from the parent entity on secondment in India to support its services, which leads to a permanent establishment and tax liability on the firm, the report said.

This will be the first that the Indian government will tax any overseas digital companies providing electronic commerce services to customers in India, the ET report said.

Netflix is yet to comment on the development.

Meanwhile, following a price cut on subscription tiers in India helped Netflix increase its engagement in the country by roughly 30 percent (year over year) in the first quarter of 2023, the streaming giant announced earlier this week.

In December 2021, Netflix further decreased pricing in India by 20–60 percent to increase its market penetration. Over time, the company has modified its prices to match local needs.

"These reductions — combined with an improved slate — helped grow engagement in India by nearly 30 percent year on year while F/X neutral revenue growth in 2022 accelerated to 24 percent (versus 19 percent in 2021)," the company said in its March quarter earnings late on Tuesday.

Netflix decreased pricing in 116 more nations in Q1 after observing its success in India.