Breaking News
Market ends higher for third straight week
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsIndia looks to tax Netflix domestic operations: Report

India looks to tax Netflix domestic operations: Report

India looks to tax Netflix domestic operations: Report
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 3:31:34 PM IST (Published)

The government is looking to tax Netflix Inc's India operations, according to a media report. According to an ET report, tax authorities, in a draft order, attributed an income of about Rs 55 crore ($6.73 million) to Netflix's Indian permanent establishment in the assessment year 2021-22.

The government is looking to tax Netflix Inc's India operations, according to a media report on May 12.

According to an Economic Times report citing people in the know, the income tax department has, in a draft order, attributed an income of about Rs 55 crore ($6.73 million) to Netflix's Indian permanent establishment in the assessment year 2021-22.
Tax officials are of the view that the US-based streaming services firm had some employees and infrastructure from the parent entity on secondment in India to support its services, which leads to a permanent establishment and tax liability on the firm, the report said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X