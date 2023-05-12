India looks to tax Netflix domestic operations: Report

The government is looking to tax Netflix Inc's India operations, according to a media report. According to an ET report, tax authorities, in a draft order, attributed an income of about Rs 55 crore ($6.73 million) to Netflix's Indian permanent establishment in the assessment year 2021-22.

According to an Economic Times report citing people in the know, the income tax department has, in a draft order, attributed an income of about Rs 55 crore ($6.73 million) to Netflix's Indian permanent establishment in the assessment year 2021-22.

Tax officials are of the view that the US-based streaming services firm had some employees and infrastructure from the parent entity on secondment in India to support its services, which leads to a permanent establishment and tax liability on the firm, the report said.