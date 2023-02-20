India's All That Breathes loses BAFTA best documentary award to Navalny

Directed by Daniel Roher, the winner documentary was based on the 2020 assassination attempt on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny who was poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent. He is well known for his anti-Putin stand.

Defeating India's climate change documentary "All That Breathes", "Navalny" won the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards. With a BAFTA victory, The documentary is among the top contenders for an Oscar.

The Shaunak Sen-directed documentary "All That Breathes" was one of the main contenders for the documentary prize. The film is also nominated for an Academy Award.

Based In India's National capital New Delhi, the documentary follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds out of a makeshift hospital.

Earlier, All That Breathes premiered in January 2022 at the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary went on to win acclaim and awards at many global film events, including the Cannes Film Festival.

The documentary's Oscar nod marks the second time India has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category.

The other nominees in the Best Documentary Feature segment were “Fire of Love”, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”, and “A House Made of Splinters”.

Officially known as the EE BAFTA Film Awards, the ceremony is the UK's equivalent of Hollywood's Academy Awards. The award ceremony for this year was held in Royal Festival Hall in London that was hosted by Richard E Grant.