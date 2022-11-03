Inaugural edition of Lollapalooza India: Schedule, line-up,  tickets and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The line-up of the debut Indian edition of the Lollapalooza festival has been announced. Rock bands Imagine Dragons and The Strokes are set to headline the event in January 2023, in Mumbai.

The Inaugural edition of Lollapalooza India festival will take place at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 28-29. The first edition of the festival in India is promoted and co-produced by Indian ticketing platform and entertainment company BookMyShow, along with global producers Perry Farrell and C3 Presents owned by Live Nation.

The Mumbai leg will also mark the Asia debut of the American-origin festival, which over the past decade expanded to Santiago, São Paulo and Buenos Aires in South America, and Berlin, Paris and Stockholm in Europe.

After a long wait, Lollapalooza India finally dropped its entire line-up of 40 international and Indian artists for the two-day festival.

THE MOMENT WE'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR! 40 artists across a wide variety of sounds, styles & eras. This is Lollapalooza India 2023!Tickets out now on 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗹𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮.𝗰𝗼𝗺 pic.twitter.com/mBH54XwwBK— Lollapalooza India (@LollaIndia) November 3, 2022

Artists and the line-up

The star-studded line-up for Lollapalooza India features arena-rock band Imagine Dragons and indie-rock favourites The Strokes as headliners. Rockers Greta Van Fleet, pop artist Jackson Wang, and electronic artists Zhu, Imanbek and Madeon are also headed to India for the festival. The UK rock band The Wombats, indie-pop act Japanese Breakfast, singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin and singer-producer Chelsea Cutler, are also set to make their India debut.

Returning to India will be the EDM frontrunner and producer Diplo and dream-pop band Cigarettes After Sex. They will be joined by electronic artists Kasablanca and Apashe, plus there will be a special country debut for Indo-American pop artist Raveena.

Apart from them, Indian artists AP Dhillon, Prateek Kuhad, Divine, The Yellow Diary, and Bloodywood are also in the line-up.

Other electronic artists like Sandunes, Kumail, hip-hop beat-smith Parimal Shais, singer-songwriter Kavya, indie rock band The F16s, nu-disco/funk act Madboy/Mink, post-rock act Aswekeepsearching, singer-songwriters Tejas, Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Mali, Pune band Easy Wanderlings are also part of the line-up.

Bengaluru act T.ill APES, Mumbai singer-songwriter and producer-DJ Kayan, rapper Siri and brass group Bombay Brass will also perform at the Lollapalooza India. Mumbai-based bassist and producer Hashbass aka Harshit Misra is also said to be curating a set titled House of Hashbass for the festival. Aswekeepsearching is expected to bring a scaled-up production, while Mumbai DJ-producer Abhi Meer is set to perform a special house music set.

Among the freshest acts are hip-hop artiste Tracy De Sa and singer-songwriter Aadya, according to a Rollingstones report.

There are 40 acts expected to be performed to an audience of nearly 60,000 people in Mumbai featuring four stages with over 36 hours of live music performed by some of the biggest names in music.

Tickets:

Tickets for the two-day music festival are available on the Lollapalooza India website and bookmyshow.com . The general tickets cost about Rs 8,999. The VIP packages start from Rs 19,999 per head while the platinum ticket, which offers tabled seating, deck access, air-conditioned restrooms and transport between stages is priced at Rs 64,999.