In Pics: COVID-19 lockdown deals heavy blow to Mumbai’s film industry

With shoots stalled, most of those employed in the film and TV industry are also out of work. BN Tiwari, president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which represents over 5 lakh workers, says that most of the production crew is returning to their hometowns as they feel there is no job security. Payments of most of the crew and workers – usually made in a 2–4-month cycle -- are also stuck, especially with all offices forced to remain shut. Tiwari says that the industry received support last year from many in the film fraternity such as Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Boney Kapoor’s family, Varun Dhawan, and from producers, etc. However, this year, they haven’t sought help yet, he adds. However, this year Nitin Tej Ahuja of the Producers Guild of India says the ability of producers to fund or help has also been curtailed, as compared to last year. “There is a large number of people who depend on a set to go to make money. Last year a lot of fraternity, production houses came forward and supported them since there was no government support for the film industry. But this year, we have to see how to address the situation. The producer’s ability to fund is finite because they also have a lot of money invested in films with no visibility on when they will release and costs are also piling up. It’s a very grim situation all over,” he adds.