IIFA Awards 2023: Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 dominate nominations, check full list

The IIFA awards nominations list this year is dominated by Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

One of Bollywood’s biggest celebrations, the IIFA Awards 2023 is set to be held on May 26 and May 27. The main event of the 23rd edition of the awards will take place at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi and it promises a weekend of celebration of cinema, music, fashion, and culture.

This year, several great films and performances are in the run for the top titles while Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra: Part One and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 dominate the list.

Actors Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Hrithik Roshan are in the run for the Best Actor Male category award.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam, Alia Bhatt, Tabu and Shefali Shah are among the nominees for Best Actor Female category.

Here are the nominees of IIFA 2023:

Best Picture

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Darlings

Drishyam 2

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Vikram Vedha

Best Direction

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Darlings

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Monica O My Darling

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Performance in a Leading Role (Female)

Yami Gautam Dhar- A Thursday

Tabu- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Alia Bhatt- Darlings

Shefali Shah- Darlings

Alia Bhatt- Gangubai Kathiawad

Performance in a Leading Role (Male)

Kartik Aaryan- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Abhishek Bachchan- Dasvi

Ajay Devgn- Drishyam 2

Rajkummar Rao- Monica O My Darling

Anupam Kher- The Kashmir Files

Hrithik Roshan- Vikram Vedha

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)

Sheeba Chadha- Badhaai Do

Mouni Roy- Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Nimrat Kaur- Dasvi

Tabu- Drishyam 2

Radhika Apte- Monica O My Darling

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)

Abhishek Banerjee - Bhediya

Shah Rukh Khan- Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Vijay Raaz- Gangubai Kathiawadi

Anil Kapoor- Jugjugg Jeeyo

Sikander Kher- Monica O My Darling

Music Direction

Pritam for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Pritam for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Oaff and Savera for Gehraiyaan

Tanishk Bagchi, Pozy for Niranjan Dhar

Kanishk Seth and Vishal Shelke for Jugjugg Jeeyo

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Jonita Gandhi for the song Deva Deva

Shreya Ghoshal for Rasiya

Shreya Ghoshal for Jab Saiyaan

Lothika for Doobey (Gehraiyaan),

Kavita Seth for Rangi Sari – traditional/ folk song

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh for Kesariya

Arijit Singh for Deva Deva

Mohit Chauhan for Gehraiyaan (reprise)

Kanishk Seth for Rangi Sari – traditional/ folk song

Aditya Rao for Behney Do

Best Story (Original)

Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for Badhaai Do

Ayan Mukherji for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Balki for Chup: Revenge of the Artist

Jasmeet K Reen and Parveez Shaikh for Darlings

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri for The Kashmir Files

Best Story (Adapted)

Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak for Drishyam 2,

S.Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges for Gangubai Kathiawadi,

Yogesh Chandekar for Monica O My Darling,

R.Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect,

Pushkar, Gayatri and BA Fida for Vikram Vedha

Best Lyrics

Varun Grover for the song Atak Gaya Hai

Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song Kesariya

A.M. Turaz for the song Jab Saiyaan

Ankur Tewari for the song Gehraiyaan

Raj Shekhar for the song Behney Do