IIFA Awards 2023: Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 dominate nominations, check full list

The IIFA awards nominations list this year is dominated by Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
One of Bollywood’s biggest celebrations, the IIFA Awards 2023 is set to be held on May 26 and May 27. The main event of the 23rd edition of the awards will take place at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi and it promises a weekend of celebration of cinema, music, fashion, and culture.
This year, several great films and performances are in the run for the top titles while Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra: Part One and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 dominate the list.
Actors Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Hrithik Roshan are in the run for the Best Actor Male category award.
Meanwhile, Yami Gautam, Alia Bhatt, Tabu and Shefali Shah are among the nominees for Best Actor Female category.
Here are the nominees of IIFA 2023:
Best Picture
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Darlings
Drishyam 2
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Vikram Vedha
Best Direction
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
Darlings
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Monica O My Darling
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Performance in a Leading Role (Female)
Yami Gautam Dhar- A Thursday
Tabu- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Alia Bhatt- Darlings
Shefali Shah- Darlings
Alia Bhatt- Gangubai Kathiawad
Performance in a Leading Role (Male)
Kartik Aaryan- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Abhishek Bachchan- Dasvi
Ajay Devgn- Drishyam 2
Rajkummar Rao- Monica O My Darling
Anupam Kher- The Kashmir Files
Hrithik Roshan- Vikram Vedha
Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)
Sheeba Chadha- Badhaai Do
Mouni Roy- Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
Nimrat Kaur- Dasvi
Tabu- Drishyam 2
Radhika Apte- Monica O My Darling
Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)
Abhishek Banerjee - Bhediya
Shah Rukh Khan- Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
Vijay Raaz- Gangubai Kathiawadi
Anil Kapoor- Jugjugg Jeeyo
Sikander Kher- Monica O My Darling
Music Direction
Pritam for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Pritam for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Oaff and Savera for Gehraiyaan
Tanishk Bagchi, Pozy for Niranjan Dhar
Kanishk Seth and Vishal Shelke for Jugjugg Jeeyo
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Jonita Gandhi for the song Deva Deva
Shreya Ghoshal for Rasiya
Shreya Ghoshal for Jab Saiyaan
Lothika for Doobey (Gehraiyaan),
Kavita Seth for Rangi Sari – traditional/ folk song
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh for Kesariya
Arijit Singh for Deva Deva
Mohit Chauhan for Gehraiyaan (reprise)
Kanishk Seth for Rangi Sari – traditional/ folk song
Aditya Rao for Behney Do
Best Story (Original)
Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for Badhaai Do
Ayan Mukherji for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
Jasmeet K Reen and Parveez Shaikh for Darlings
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri for The Kashmir Files
Best Story (Adapted)
Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak for Drishyam 2,
S.Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges for Gangubai Kathiawadi,
Yogesh Chandekar for Monica O My Darling,
R.Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect,
Pushkar, Gayatri and BA Fida for Vikram Vedha
Best Lyrics
Varun Grover for the song Atak Gaya Hai
Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song Kesariya
A.M. Turaz for the song Jab Saiyaan
Ankur Tewari for the song Gehraiyaan
Raj Shekhar for the song Behney Do
