IIFA Awards 2023: Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 dominate nominations, check full list

The IIFA awards nominations list this year is dominated by Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
One of Bollywood’s biggest celebrations, the IIFA Awards 2023 is set to be held on May 26 and May 27. The main event of the 23rd edition of the awards will take place at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi and it promises a weekend of celebration of cinema, music, fashion, and culture.
This year, several great films and performances are in the run for the top titles while Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra: Part One and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 dominate the list.
Actors Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Hrithik Roshan are in the run for the Best Actor Male category award.