IIFA Awards 2023: Check date, time, venue, hosts, events and all other details

The 23rd edition of the IIFA Awards will feature Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Rajkumar Rao, Vicky Kaushal and Farhan Akhtar among others.

One of the most coveted events of Bollywood, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is back. The 23rd edition of the IIFA awards is all set to begin in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this weekend and it will be attended by all the big stars of the Hindi film industry.

The awards event will feature Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Rajkumar Rao, Vicky Kaushal and Farhan Akhtar among others. A special IIFA Rocks event is also being organised to celebrate music and fashion of Indian cinema.

Here’s all you need to know about the IIFA awards 2023

IIFA 2023 Date and Venue

The 23rd edition of the IIFA awards will take place on May 26 and May 27. While the show will begin on Friday, May 26, the main event will be held on Saturday, May 27.

This year, the prestigious event returns to Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, one of the largest tourism projects where the entertainment hub is all set for the big night.

IIFA Rocks event

The IIFA Rocks is a special event in commendation and celebration of Indian Music, Dance and Fashion.

The event will feature exciting performances from the most renowned names in the Bollywood music fraternity, and a grand fashion show will also be held to display the work of popular Indian designers. Filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Rajkummar Rao will host the event.

IIFA Awards 2023 Hosts

The main event of the IIFA awards on May 27 will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

Live Telecast, OTT Streaming and tickets

The IIFA Awards 2023 is likely to be aired live on Colors TV channel. The details of OTT streaming of the evening are yet to be announced.

The window for the purchase of tickets to attend the live event is closed. The ticket prices reportedly started from Rs 2,420 and went up to Rs 30,500 per person.