    IIFA Awards 2023: Check date, time, venue, hosts, events and all other details

    IIFA Awards 2023: Check date, time, venue, hosts, events and all other details

    IIFA Awards 2023: Check date, time, venue, hosts, events and all other details
    By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023 12:57:50 PM IST (Updated)

    The 23rd edition of the IIFA Awards will feature Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Rajkumar Rao, Vicky Kaushal and Farhan Akhtar among others.

    One of the most coveted events of Bollywood, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is back. The 23rd edition of the IIFA awards is all set to begin in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this weekend and it will be attended by all the big stars of the Hindi film industry.

    The awards event will feature Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Rajkumar Rao, Vicky Kaushal and Farhan Akhtar among others. A special IIFA Rocks event is also being organised to celebrate music and fashion of Indian cinema.
    Here’s all you need to know about the IIFA awards 2023
