IIFA Award 2023 Live Updates: Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan among celebrities to perform today

IIFA Award 2023 Live Updates: Ajay Devgn's crime thriller Drishyam 2 wins for best editing
Ajay Devgn and Tabbu starring crime thriller Drishyam 2 won an award for best editing.
IIFA Award 2023 Live Updates: Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 bagged two awards
Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves won the best choreography award for their work on the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
IIFA Award 2023 Live Updates: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi wins three awards
The IIFA Awards kickstarted here with a ceremony that saw Alia Bhattstarrer "Gangubai Kathiawadi" winning in three technical categories.
Filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha won the award for best screenplay. The movie also won trophies for best cinematography and dialogue.
IIFA Award 2023 Live Updates: Bollywood biggies all ready for the IIFA event
IIFA Awards 2023 Live Updates: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan posing for her fans as she arrives in Abu Dhabi for IIFA awards.
IIFA Awards 2023 Live Updates: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi among star performers
Many Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez, will set the stage ablaze in IIFA awards 2023.Read More.
IIFA Awards 2023 Live Updates: Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 dominate nominations.
This year, several great films and performances are in the run for the top titles while Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra: Part One and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 dominate the list. Check full list here
IIFA Awards 2023 | A look at the past hosts of the glittery event since 2000
Veteran actor Anupam Kher and Miss World Yukta Mookhey hosted the first edition of the IIFA Awards in 2000 followed by Kabir Bedi hosting alongside Miss World winner and actress Priyanka Chopra. Read here
IIFA Award 2023 Live Updates: The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will include performances by superstar Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez, Vicky Kaushal, and many others.
