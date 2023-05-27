IIFA Award 2023 Live Updates: Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan among celebrities to perform today

IIFA Award 2023 Live Updates: Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan among celebrities to perform today
1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 27, 2023 6:45 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

IIFA Award 2023 Live Updates: This event will provide bollywood fans with a chance to see some of the industry's biggest stars performing before them. The star-studded event will include performances by Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez, Vicky Kaushal, and many others.

Live Updates

IIFA Award 2023 Live Updates: Ajay Devgn's crime thriller Drishyam 2 wins for best editing

Ajay Devgn and Tabbu starring crime thriller Drishyam 2 won an award for best editing.

May 27, 2023 8:07 PM

IIFA Award 2023 Live Updates: Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 bagged two awards

Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves won the best choreography award for their work on the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

May 27, 2023 7:51 PM

IIFA Award 2023 Live Updates: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi wins three awards

The IIFA Awards kickstarted here with a ceremony that saw Alia Bhattstarrer "Gangubai Kathiawadi" winning in three technical categories.

Filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha won the award for best screenplay. The movie also won trophies for best cinematography and dialogue.

May 27, 2023 7:41 PM

IIFA Award 2023 Live Updates: Bollywood biggies all ready for the IIFA event

May 27, 2023 7:11 PM

IIFA Awards 2023 Live Updates: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan posing for her fans as she arrives in Abu Dhabi for IIFA  awards.

May 27, 2023 6:45 PM

IIFA Awards 2023 Live Updates: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi among star performers

Many Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez, will set the stage ablaze in IIFA awards 2023.Read More.

May 27, 2023 6:24 PM

IIFA Awards 2023 Live Updates: Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 dominate nominations.

This year, several great films and performances are in the run for the top titles while Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra: Part One and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 dominate the list. Check full list here

May 27, 2023 6:04 PM

IIFA Awards 2023 | A look at the past hosts of the glittery event since 2000

Veteran actor Anupam Kher and Miss World Yukta Mookhey hosted the first edition of the IIFA Awards in 2000 followed by Kabir Bedi hosting alongside Miss World winner and actress Priyanka Chopra. Read here

May 27, 2023 5:47 PM

IIFA Award 2023 Live Updates: The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will include performances by superstar Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez, Vicky Kaushal, and many others.

May 27, 2023 5:33 PM

Welcome readers to CNBC-TV18's Live blog as we take you through one of the biggest Bollywood events.

May 27, 2023 5:30 PM