The 22nd edition of the IIFA has got a new date days after the International Indian Film Academy postponed it to July. The organisers on Tuesday announced that the three-day extravaganza will start from June 2.

The annual gala was scheduled to be held in May at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, but was postponed following the demise of the UAE President and ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The UAE had declared a 40-day mourning period.

The IIFA awards in 2021 were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the event is set to make a return.

“Uniting the world to showcase cinematic excellence, IIFA is pleased to confirm the final new dates of June 2 to 4, 2022 (and not in July as our previous communication mentioned),” the organisers of the event mentioned in the statement.

Highlights

The IIFA Weekend and Awards will take place at the Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The awards will be hosted by actors Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul.

The event will feature performances by Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi.

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Shershaah’ is one of the leading nominations for best director, story, and best actors.

Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘83’ and Anurag Basu’s ‘Ludo’ also have nine and six nominations, respectively.

Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Thappad’ and ‘Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, have received nominations in five categories each.

Kriti Sanon’s ‘Mimi’ has got four nominations.