Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor award and Shefali Shah bagged the Best Actress award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The IFFM is an annual event held in Australia to celebrate the Indian entertainment industry. Acclaimed movies, TV shows and web series are screened during the event. The awards night is the highlight of the IFFM.

This year, the 13th edition of IFFM started on August 12 and is set to continue till August 30. On Sunday (August 14), the festival's award night, hosted by actor Rithvik Dhanjiani, was held both virtually and physically at the iconic Palais Theatre in Melbourne.

Ranveer Singh was given the Best Actor award for director Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, which celebrates the victory of India's cricket team in the 1983 World Cup. Meanwhile, Shefali Shah was given the Best Actress award for her performance in the Suresh Triveni-directed film Jalsa. The movie, which was released directly on Amazon Prime Video, deals with the issues of social disparities and moral corruption.

On winning the award, Ranveer Singh, as per PTI, said, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the jury members at IFFM for bestowing me with the Best Actor of the Year Award for my role as Kapil Dev '83' one of the most loved films of my career! It'll always be one of the most cherished films in my filmography.”

Shefali Shah uploaded the video of her receiving the award to her Instagram account. She captioned the video saying, “OMGGGGG OMGGGGG OMGGGGG this is truly a #JALSA."

Besides these two awards, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev-fame actor Mohit Raina was named the Best Actor in a web series for his performance in Nikkhil Advani's Mumbai Diaries 26/11. In the female category, popular daily soap actress Sakshi Tanwar won the award for the Netflix series Mai. In the best director category, Shoojit Sircar (Sardar Udham) and Aparna Sen (The Rapist) were adjudged joint winners.

Here's the full list of winners:

Best Actor: Ranveer Singh (83).

Best Actress: Shefali Shah (Jalsa).

Best Actor in a series: Mohit Raina (Mumbai Diaries 26/11).

Best Actress in a series: Sakshi Tanwar (Mai).

Best director: Shoojit Sircar (Sardar Udham) and Aparna Sen (The Rapist).

Best Film: 83.

Actor Vaani Kapoor won the ‘Disruptor in Cinema’ award for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, in which she played the role of a trans woman.

Jalsa won the ‘Equality in Cinema’ prize.

Nikkhil Advani's Mumbai Diaries 26/11 was named the best series.

Abhishek Bachchan won the Leadership in Cinema Award.

Anmol Sidhu's feature debut Jaggi won the prize for best indie film. The film set in Punjab's farmlands delves into sexual abuse.

Payal Kapadia's A Night of Knowing Nothing won the best documentary award.

Pakistani film Joyland won the best film from the sub-continent award at the IFFM.

Kapil Dev was given the Lifetime Achievement Award.