IBLA 2023 | Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt wins Entertainment Leader of the Year

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Thursday received the Entertainment Leader of the Year at the 18th edition of CNBC-TV18's India Business Leadership Awards (IBLA) in Mumbai.

Bhatt has been making headlines this year with her outstanding performances and international achievements. The 30-year-old Indian actress has made history by becoming the first Indian global ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house Gucci. This news comes shortly after Bhatt's highly anticipated debut at the Met Gala, where she turned heads with her stunning outfit.

As Gucci's global ambassador, Bhatt will be representing the brand at various events and in promotional campaigns. She is set to make her first public appearance as Gucci's face at the upcoming Gucci Cruise 2024 runway show at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, on May 16. The grand event will mark Gucci's 25 years in the country.

Early Life and Career

Born on March 15, 1993, in Mumbai, India, to parents who are both involved in the film industry, Alia Bhatt has made a special name for herself in the industry. Her father, Mahesh Bhatt, is a renowned director and producer, while her mother, Soni Razdan, is an actress.

Alia Bhatt began her acting career as a child actor in the 1999 thriller Sangharsh. Later in 2012, she appeared in Karan Johar's "Student of the Year," as her first leading role, which was a commercial success. Since then, she has acted in several successful films such as "Highway," "2 States," "Udta Punjab," and "Raazi." Her performances in these films have garnered critical acclaim and have established her as one of the most talented actresses in the industry.

Apart from her acting skills, Alia Bhatt is also known for her fashion sense and her active presence on social media. She has a massive following on Instagram, where she frequently shares glimpses of her personal life and promotes the films and brands that she endorses. The young actress is also involved in various philanthropic activities. She supports several charities and is an advocate for animal rights. She has also been involved in campaigns to promote environmental awareness.

The young actress has an impressive track record when it comes to awards. The Bollywood star has received over 50 awards in her career so far, including five Filmfare Awards.

Bhatt's Filmfare wins include one Best Actress (Critics) award for the film "Highway" (2014) and four Best Actress awards for "Udta Punjab" (2016), "Raazi" (2018), "Gully Boy" (2019), and "Gangubai Kathiawadi" (2022). She has also been nominated for additional Filmfare Awards for Best Actress for "Highway" (2014), "Dear Zindagi" (2016), and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" (2017). Bhatt also received a Best Female Debut nomination for "Student of the Year" (2012).

In addition to her Filmfare wins, Bhatt has also been recognized with other prestigious awards. She won the Screen Award and IIFA Award for Best Actress for "Udta Punjab" (2016) and won the Zee Cine Award for Best Actor – Female for "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" (2017), "Raazi" (2018), and "Gully Boy" (2019). Bhatt's performance in "Raazi" also earned her a second Screen Award and second IIFA Award for Best Actress. She won her third Screen Award for "Gully Boy" (2019).

Alia Bhatt has consistently appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2014. In 2022, Bhatt was also awarded the prestigious TIME100 Impact Award. Bhatt was recognised for her contributions to the entertainment industry and for her work as an advocate for various social causes, including animal welfare, environmental sustainability, and mental health. Forbes Asia has featured Bhatt in their 30 Under 30 list of 2017 and in their 100 Digital Stars list of 2020.