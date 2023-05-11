IBLA 2023 | Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt wins Entertainment Leader of the Year

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Thursday received the Entertainment Leader of the Year at the 18th edition of CNBC-TV18's India Business Leadership Awards (IBLA) in Mumbai.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Thursday received the Entertainment Leader of the Year at the 18th edition of CNBC-TV18's India Business Leadership Awards (IBLA) in Mumbai.

Bhatt has been making headlines this year with her outstanding performances and international achievements. The 30-year-old Indian actress has made history by becoming the first Indian global ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house Gucci. This news comes shortly after Bhatt's highly anticipated debut at the Met Gala, where she turned heads with her stunning outfit.

As Gucci's global ambassador, Bhatt will be representing the brand at various events and in promotional campaigns. She is set to make her first public appearance as Gucci's face at the upcoming Gucci Cruise 2024 runway show at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, on May 16. The grand event will mark Gucci's 25 years in the country.